Association plans Berrett Lane Block Party No. 3￼

The Berrett Lane Block Party, which started a year ago, is designed to attract local residents and tourists to Prospector Square. The first of two scheduled for this year will be held on Saturday, June 10.

Courtesy of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association

Berrett Lane Block Party No. 3 When: 4-8 p.m., Saturday, June 10

Where: Prospector Square

Cost: Free

Three is a magic number for the Berrett Lane Block Party.

After hosting two events, one last summer and another last autumn, the Prospector Square Property Owners Association is gearing up for the next that will run 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, along the pedestrian walkway that runs from Kearns Boulevard to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue.

The free party that is open to the public will have food and drinks that will be available for purchase and live music performed by Dana Williams, Chip Jenkins and Dan Weldon, said the Association’s Executive Director Craig Dennis.

“Being a kick-off to the summer season, we should have a decent crowd,” he said.

Attendance certainly beat our expectations, because we ran out of food.” Craig Dennis, Prospector Square Property Owners Association executive director

Prospector-based restaurants Este Pizzeria and Salt Box , who stepped up to help plan last year’s two events, are back this year, according to Dennis.

“They will prepare special items, and Pretty Bird Hot Chicken, who is new to the party, will also have a booth set up,” he said. “Attendees will also be able to buy soft drinks and the adults will be able to enjoy cocktails, beer and wine.”

The goal for the Berrett Lane Block Party is to recognize Prospector as a destination, Dennis said.

The area is home to unique restaurants and businesses, as well as the Park City Museum ‘s Education and Collections Center and the Prospector Conference Center.

“Over the five years I’ve been in this job, we’ve filled most of the leases,” he said. “When I first started there were a lot of empty spaces.”

The origins of the block party sit with award-winning singer and songwriter Rich Wyman , who happens to live in the neighborhood.

Wyman had an epiphany two summers ago while eating lunch at Salt Box.

He envisioned something like Beale Street in Memphis or Bourbon Street in New Orleans with live music and open rows of restaurants and patios, and contacted Dennis.

After hearing Wyman’s idea, Dennis held meetings about how the Association could promote the area, and came up with the inaugural Berrett Lane Block Party on June 4.

“The first one surprised us, because we didn’t know what to expect,” Dennis said. “But attendance certainly beat our expectations, because we ran out of food.”

With the success of the first event, the association hosted its next party on Oct. 8, according to Dennis.

“We had a little better idea of what to do for the second event, and while it didn’t have quite the same attendance as the first, we had plenty of food,” he said.

Dennis also said the Association is planning a fourth Berrett Lane Block Party for Sept. 9.

“It’s safe to say that what we’ll be doing this year is a good repeat for what we did last year,” he said. “From a community standpoint, people loved it.”

Chip Jenkins, left, and Dana Williams, of the Silver King Rocking Co., will perform at the third Berrett Lane Block Party on June 10 at Prospector Square.

Courtesy of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association

In addition to the block parties, renovations will also hopefully attract people to Prospector, Dennis said.

“(The Prospector Square Property Owners Association) did pass its three-year $1.6 million assessment last month, and half of that will go to replacing sewer lines,” he said. “The other half will go to make the square look better.”

The plan includes repaving parking lots, creating new signs and replacing some of the lights up and down Berrett Lane, Dennis said.

“Most of the work will be done next year,” he said. “And we still have five empty lots to build on. So there is a lot of offer.”

In addition, the Sheraton Park City, which serves as headquarters for the Sundance Film Festival, is spending $1.9 million to improve its parking lot and underground garage, according to Dennis.

“So, there is stuff going on around here,” he said. “We think once the construction is done, we’ll have money coming in from our capital reserve to do small improvements each year for at least 10 years. All of that, like these block parties, are a continuation of the square getting better.”