Author Scott Jeffrey Miller of FranklinCovey aims to guide managers from messes to successes

“Management Mess to Leadership Success” by Scott Jeffrey Miller, executive vice president of FranklinCovey’s thought leadership, will be released on Tuesday, June 18. Presale orders are currently being accepted.

Scott Jeffrey Miller has learned about leadership during his 23-year career at FranklinCovey.

The executive vice president of the company’s thought leadership, and 20-year Park City resident decided to put those lessons into his new book, titled “Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow.”

The book, which includes personal stories of Miller’s management victories and defeats is currently available for preorder at Amazon and Barnes and Noble before its June 18 release at all book retailers.The author will sign the book from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main St.

Miller, who hosts a number of leadership-focused podcasts,, said he wanted to write a leadership book that differed from other, more scholarly how-to guides.

When people become leaders, they don’t come to the realization that it’s no longer all about them…” Scott Jeffrey Miller, author of “Management Mess to Leadership Success”

Many books on the subject are authored by academic professors; people who aren’t in the day-to-day grind of leadership, according to Miller.

“And some of the books are written too nicely, and have things wrapped up in a bow,” he said. “So, I wanted to come at leadership from a different angle, from inside the corporate world.”

Miller’s plan was to write the book from his perspective.

“To me leadership is tough,” he said. “It’s dirty. It’s hard. It’s relentless. It’s unrewarding, and it’s a long-term play.”

Throughout his career, Miller has had to hire and fire a lot of people, he said.

“I’ve had to have high-courage and uncomfortable conversations about people’s productivity, collaboration, abundance and hygiene, which are all important in the workplace,” he said. “And in nearly 25 years as a leader of people, I’ve made some mistakes.”

But Miller didn’t write “Management to Mess” as a confessional. He wrote it in a way so people could relate to it.

“I wanted it to be raw enough for me to say that I was demoted after three weeks of my first leadership promotion,” Miller said. “I was a jerk. I was a micromanager. I tried to always rush in and save the day. And I didn’t understand that when you become a leader, you have to change your paradigm.”

Changing his perception of leadership was one of the big lessons Miller learned, and is still learning, at FranklinCovey.

“When people become leaders, they don’t come to the realization that it’s no longer all about them,” he said. “It’s more about getting results with and through others, rather than doing it all yourself, because leaders have to realize their job is to lift up other people and help their talents blossom.”

So, Miller did some research and took 30 challenges that every FranklinCovey leader faces and expounded on them.

Some of these challenges include demonstrating humility, making time for relationships and leading through change.

“For most of us, these challenges are messes, and I wanted to show how you can move from mess to success,” he said.

One solution is to give people space so they can admit their fears and take risks.

“I think great leaders know they have to eliminate fear in their organizations and create a responsible level of tolerance for risk taking, without fear of retaliation,” he said. “If I create a culture of fear, (members of my team) only won’t grow, they will quit. People quit their bosses, not their jobs.”

A big part of being a good leader is keeping tabs on egos, Miller said.

“As a leader, you have let others use their own ingenuity and creativity to come up with solutions that are just as good, or even better than your own,” he said. “That will be the difference whether your company thrives or dies, because people want to be heard. They want to be appreciated.”