Authors with ties to Wasatch Back are encouraged to apply for the Park City Library’s author celebration

Local author Bonnie Bedford Park, standing, takes part of a panel discussion during the 2019 Wasatch Back Local Author Celebration at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium. Applications for the 2021 event are now available.

Courtesy of Becca Lael

The Park City Library seeks local, up-and-coming authors for its Wasatch Back Local Author Celebration.

Applications are available for writers who have published at least one book of any genre — fiction, nonfiction, children’s, young adult or adult, said Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp.

“We are looking for authors who live in the Wasatch Back and Park City area, or have written their books about the Wasatch Back or whose books speak to the Wasatch Back,” she said.

Authors can apply for free by visiting parkcitylibrary.org/local-author-event, and the deadline is July 1.

The Wasatch Back Local Author Celebration, now in its third year, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 28 at the Park City Library.

“It’s a great way to meet local authors and meet our neighbors,” Mapp said. “It’s a real casual event, and we will offer light refreshments on the patio.”

The celebration will feature four to six selected authors, based on the number of submitted applications, who will have a few minutes to talk about what they want in a round-robin format that will be followed by a Q-and-A from the audience, according to Mapp.

“They can choose to read an excerpt, talk about their publishing experience or their upcoming projects,” she said.

Following the Q-and-A, the library will host a reception where the authors can sell and sign books and give out promotional items, according to Mapp.

“This is an intimate way for the community to get to know these authors,” she said.

While the event gives authors and community members a chance to connect, it also gives the authors a way to network with other local authors, according to Mapp.

“It creates an understanding of a greater community,” she said.

The Friends of the Park City Library, a nonprofit that supports the library, and the library board came up with the idea for the Wasatch Back Local Author Celebration.

“They wanted to see more support for local authors and create a forum for them to share their works,” Mapp said. “So this is a way for us to give back to the community.”