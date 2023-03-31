Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival deflates ￼

Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival, which was revived in 2014, has been grounded again after failed attempts to find an event organizer and organizational host.

Park Record file photo by Jake Shane

Park City’s Autumn Aloft will no longer take flight each September, announces Autumn Aloft organizing committee.

“More than anything, the Autumn Aloft organizing committee is grateful for the community support received throughout the duration — from sponsors that worked with us from day one including the Marsh family from 501 on Main and Crafted, ReMax, the Summit County Restaurant Tax Grant, Park City Chamber, the Park City School District and Park City Municipal, to our dedicated crew of pilots, and energetic crew of volunteers that returned year after year. It was a joy to produce each year,” said Monty Coates, Autumn Aloft organizing committee chair.

Autumn Aloft was revived in 2014 thanks to the hard work and dedication of a small organizing committee: Park City business owner Coates, Park City Chamber/Bureau VP of Special Events Bob Kollar, the Historic Park City Alliance, Balllonmeister Mike Bauwens and event and marketing consultant Meisha Ross, who worked tirelessly year-round for nine years to organize, promote and manage the event.

Longtime event organizer Ross stepped down from the role of event manager after the 2022 event. Following Ross’ departure, the Historic Park City Alliance and Coates explored several options to replace the event manager or find a new organization to host the event. The searches for a new event manager and organizational hosts were both unsuccessful.