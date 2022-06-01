Award-winning composer and songwriter readies musical summer camps for Park City and Summit County youths

Composer, singer and songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz, seen performing at Deer Valley, presents a string of musical summer camps for students ages 11 and older.

Photo by Mark Maziarz

Mary Beth Maziarz wants to share her love of songwriting and recording with local youths.

So the award-winning singer and composer will host a series of summer camps that will give kids ages 11 and older the introductory ins and outs of songwriting, performing and recording.

Maziarz, whose music has been heard in more than 60 films and TV shows, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “Everwood,” “Party of Five,” “Joan of Arcadia” and “Broken Hearts Club,” has planned five camps — one weekend and four week-long sessions.

“They are separated into two categories, songwriting and performing, and recording,” Maziarz said. “These are for singer-songwriters and others who are writing any genre of music — country, metal, anything.”

The songwriting and performing camps are designed to help young songwriters strengthen their understanding of basic song structure and lyric writing in contemporary music, Maziarz said.

“While you can definitely get a lot of information by reading books and watching videos, my specialty with lyric writing will be to help these kids find ways to infuse meaning as well as strong rhyming schemes and entertaining storytelling into their songs,” she said.

The performance aspect of the camps will introduce kids to the basics of performing for live audiences and in the studio, according to Maziarz.

“A lot of people love the idea of performing but when we are actually given that opportunity to do it, many of us feel a little self-conscious getting in front of people no matter how confident we are,” she said. “So, we’ll go through some scenarios and tips, tricks and habitual practicing so they can feel what it’s like to go on stage.”

Maziarz will also show summer campers how to adjust the microphone stand and engage the audience.

“If you build on these little things one at a time, they become so much easier when you do get the opportunity to perform, even if it’s just to sing a karaoke song or join the school talent show,” she said.

Maziarz is also looking forward to the recording camps, which will be offered towards the latter part of the schedule.

“We are so lucky to have incredible recording studios in Utah,” she said. “These world-class studios are so affordable and are staffed with nice and knowledgeable engineers who work with incredible session musicians.”

The recording camps will show campers what it’s like to plan a session, perform in the studio and lay the songs down track by track, Maziarz said.

“We’ll also show them what it means to edit those tracks and mix them,” she said. “I always get so excited when I’m in the studio, because there’s this thrill of hearing something you’ve had in our mind finally come out in the physical world.”

The in-studio work, which will total more than 20 hours, will take place at Counterpoint Studios, which is run by Terrence DH, in Salt Lake City, according to Maziarz.

“I’ve recorded at many studios, but Counterpoint is such a special place for me,” she said. “It feels like home because I know the space. I know the board and I know Terrence.”

In addition to the in-studio work, the summer camps will work on pre-recording tactics, Maziarz said.

“It’s important to know what songwriters and musicians need to work on beforehand, so they don’t waste time or money in the studio,” she said. “We’ll work mostly on pitch and tempo and give some tips about when to go on the fly.”

Mary Beth Maziarz, who has scored more than 60 films and TV shows, offers summer camps that give youths the introductory ins and outs of songwriting, performing and recording.

Photo by Mark Maziarz

Maziarz targeted ages 11 and older for the session because she remembers what it was like when she started writing her own songs at that age.

“I think most kids’ adult spirits start knocking at the door at that time,” she said. “They start thinking deeper thoughts. They also start having more meaningful life experiences and they start to develop stronger opinions about things. And this might be when they start journaling or writing poems as evidence about that.”

Maziarz’s love of songwriting was sparked by listening to her parents’ Beatles and Beach Boys records.

“It was like Writing 101,” she said. “I learned song structures, so by the time I could really say what I wanted to about topics that were more mature and substantial, I knew how to put things together. And I want to help young kids learn those structures and practice them.”

In addition to Maziarz, the campers will learn from experts in the music industry.

“Having lived in Utah for a long time, I’ve gotten to know people in the music community who can help the kids learn how to become the best musicians they can be,” she said.

Maziarz hopes the camps give participants a chance to network with other campers.

“I would like to help kids brainstorm and decide whether an idea is worth pursuing or whether or not they want to collaborate with someone else on a project,” she said. “If I had camps like these when I was younger, things would have moved a lot faster for me. So if I can set a blueprint for these kids, they’ll have some wonderful tools to work with as they grow into their adult minds and richer mental landscapes.”

Mary Beth Maziarz’s Summer Songwriting and Recording Camps • Songs 101: “Write Your First Song,” songwriting weekend workshop, Friday-Sunday, June 10-12. Ages 13 and older • Level I: “Intro to Idol,” songwriting and stage, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, July 5-8. Ages 11-14 • Level II: “Idol Camp,” songwriting and performance, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 25–29. Ages 13 and older • Studio I: “First Tracks,” recording and production, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 1-5. Ages 11-14. • Studio II: “Session Intensive,” recording camp with tracking and music production, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug 8-12. Ages 13 and older. Camps are designed for Tweens and Teens of All Skill Levels — former music experience or music theory is welcome but not required. If parents aren’t sure which camp is best for emerging songwriters or recording artists, they can email bookings@marybethmusic.com for information.