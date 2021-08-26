Award-winning pianist will wrap this summer’s Chamber Music at the Eccles series on Sunday

Stephen Beus, the 2006 Gina Bachauer International Competition winner, will perform the final summer concert of the Chamber Music at the Eccles series on Sunday. The concert is presented through a partnership between the Park City Beethoven Festival and Park City Institute.

Courtesy of the Park City Beethoven Festival

Often a concert is described as a musical treat, but pianist Stephen Beus always offers more, said Park City Beethoven Festival founder Leslie Harlow.

“We are presented with a gourmet feast, with each course complimenting the last until we are wonderfully delighted to have been so spoiled,” she said.

Beus will perform a solo concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Beus, who is an assistant professor of keyboard performance at Brigham Young University, will present “Mediterranean Sketches” by Marguerite Canal, the Medtner Sonata No. 5 and a virtuoso delight by Franz Liszt.

The performance will be the final summer concert of the new Chamber Music at the Eccles series, which is a partnership between the Park City Beethoven Festival and Park City Institute, according to Harlow.

“They have been really great to work with,” Harlow said about Park City Institute,” she said. “They are really into the concerts. They are enjoying them, too. The volunteers are enjoying them and we’re getting really great feedback.”

The programs are designed to please both chamber-music newcomers and longtime classical-music fans, Harlow said.

“We’ve been talking with the Park City Institute about presenting more concerts in the future, and not just in the summer,” she said.

Harlow was introduced to Beus by Monte Belknap, associate professor and division coordinator of string performance at BYU

“Monte told us they have this fantastic pianist on the faculty,” she said. “So a few years ago, Monte and Stephen came and played at the Beethoven Festival, and it was just wonderful.”

Since then Harlow has stayed in touch with Beus — a 2006 Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition winner who has played at numerous festivals around the globe — and has given him the opportunity to perform at the festival any time he could.

“Sunday’s concert will be Stephen’s fourth performance presented by the Beethoven Festival here in Park City,” she said.

Although the Eccles Center is a large space, the Chamber Music at the Eccles series, which also featured the Reverón Trio, violinists Blanka Bednarz and John Knight Allen, and others, maintains an intimate feel, Harlow said.

“The artists are always invitingly engaging with the audience, while sharing insights into the music they are presenting,” she said. “Stephen will be no different. He has a warm personality and really draws the audience in with his stories and his playing.”

Since the delta coronavirus variant is a concern, the Park City Beethoven Festival will observe COVID-19 protocols at the Eccles Center, Harlow said.

Guidelines can be found by visiting pcmusicfestival.com/CovidDisclosures.html.

“The Eccles is a venue that is big enough where we can be comfortably distanced,” she said. “The indoor setting is inviting and relaxed.”