Ballet West offers community classes that tie into its Park City performance of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Sword-fighting is the theme of one of the community classes Ballet West is offering in Park City in the coming days. The dance company will host the classes, which will lead up to its Saturday performance of “Romeo + Juliet” on the Eccles Center stage, at its Park City campus.

Photo by Beau Pearson

As Ballet West prepares to bring Michael Smuin’s “Romeo + Juliet” to the Eccles Center on Feb. 26, the company’s Park City campus will invite residents to participate in hands-on experiences leading up to the performance.

Classes include Juliet variations and sword-fighting, said Allison DeBona, principal of Park City campus.

“While we prefer people to register online, if someone walks in and wants to join, we can register them in person,” she said.

DeBona, who is also a Ballet West first soloist, will kick off the week with free ballet classes for people ages 18 and older at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

The first class, which starts at 10 a.m., is for beginners, and the second, which starts at 11:30 a.m., is designed for intermediate and advanced dancers, she said.

“There is no experience required for the beginners class,” DeBona said. “Both classes are free, because we want to get people in the doors of the new campus.”

The Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy Peggy Bergmann Park City Campus recently relocated to 2780 Rasmussen Road, and DeBona is looking forward to showcasing the new studios.

“I’m looking at the campus as a place where people who live in Park City, Heber and the surrounding communities can get the training that the students get in the downtown Ballet West campus without having to drive to the valley,” she said. “I really want to make sure, moving forward, that the families, dancers and Ballet West are really connected.”

The next class on the schedule is Musical Theatre Jazz, a free family class that will be taught by DeBona’s brother and Broadway actor, Jordan DeBona, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

As with the beginning ballet class, no experience is required, but the session is recommended for ages 8 and older, Allison DeBona said.

Saturday’s schedule includes DeBona teaching another free intermediate and advanced ballet class at 10 a.m., and two paid classes — a Juliet variation master class taught by Ballet West Principal Dancer Beckanne Sisk, and a sword-fighting master class by Bruce Caldwell, Ballet West ballet master and former principal dancer.

Sisk, who is one of the four dancers cast as Juliet in the performance, will start teaching the variations at 11:45 a.m., and Caldwell’s class, which features the same sword-fighting that is utilized on the stage, will start at 1 p.m.

“I think it will be awesome for people to experience these classes with their own bodies and then see the dancers onstage,” DeBona said.

Both classes cost $45, and while Sisk’s class has a minimum age requirement of 12, the sword-fighting class’s minimum age is 13, DeBona said.

“If someone younger than 13 comes in, they can watch, but they won’t be allowed to handle the swords,” she said.

Being named principal of the Park City campus comes at a transitional time for DeBona, who is retiring from performing for Ballet West after 15 seasons.

“It’s saying goodbye to a career on stage, and even though I won’t be on stage, I’ll be able to help students find their way as artists,” she said. “And I’m excited for that.”