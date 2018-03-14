Ballet West plans to dance back to the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. announced Ballet West will return for the 2018-19 Season to present seven performances of Willam F. Christensen's iconic production of "The Nutcracker," Dec. 5-9.

This will be the Company's eight visit to the Kennedy Center, and its fourth under Artistic Director Adam Sklute.

It will also be the first time for East Coast audiences to see "The Nutcracker" after a two-year, $3 million renovation with new sets, costumes, and special effects, which dazzled Salt Lake audiences last year.

"I am so proud to return to the Kennedy Center once again with Mr. C's 'Nutcracker,'" said Sklute. "As one of Utah's top legacy arts organizations, it is our honor to represent our state on the nation's stage."

First produced in 1944, Christensen's "The Nutcracker" is recognized as the first full production of this timeless holiday classic and to date the longest running in America.

It has been called one of the best versions of "The Nutcracker" in America by The New York Times.

Ballet West's "The Nutcracker" has repeatedly sold-out while touring the Kennedy Center.

Next season, Ballet West will join the world's most prestigious ballet companies performing on the Kennedy Center stage, including: American Ballet Theatre, The New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Mariinsky Ballet, and Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early by visiting the Kennedy Center's website http://www.kennedy-center.org, or by calling (800) 444-1324.

Ballet West, one of America's premiere ballet companies, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For more than 50 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in its home state and worldwide by presenting the great classics, fascinating historical masterpieces, and new cutting-edge creations with the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through its four campuses of The Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy. Ballet West also offers impactful education and outreach programs each year to over one hundred thousand children and adults across the state of Utah.

For information about Ballet West, visit http://www.balletwest.org.