Ballet West’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ has a message: ‘celebrate our differences’

Ballet West will bring Michael Smuin's “Romeo + Juliet” to Park City on Feb. 26 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Artistic Director Adam Sklute says the storyline of Shakespeare's famous love story touches on issues the world faces today.

The tragic story of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” may give hope to the world today, said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute.

“Right now the world is so polarized, and we are separate because of our political beliefs, our personal beliefs,” Sklute said. “What we see in “Romeo and Juliet’ is that love can transcend all. These two young people’s love brings together two warring houses, and hopefully, what we can take from that is that we should celebrate our differences and love and respect each other for who we are no matter where we come from.”

Ballet West will present choreographer Michael Smuin’s rendition of the “greatest love story in the world” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, and Sklute is excited for the Park City audience to see the work for a .

“There are so many great versions of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (ballets) in the world, but I’ve always loved Smuin’s version,” he said. “I also love that Ballet West had such a history with it.”

Ballet West, under the direction of the late Sir John Hart, gave Smuin’s “Romeo + Juliet” its Utah premiere in 1988, but before that, Smuin had already forged ties with the company and the Utah dance community.

Smuin, who died in 2007, was 15 when he attended the University of Utah on a dance scholarship. After completing his studies, Smuin danced with the San Francisco Ballet for six years, under director Lew Christensen, younger brother of Ballet West founder Willam F. Christensen.

In the 1970s, Smuin began his 12-year choreography tenure with San Francisco Ballet, before becoming the company’s artistic director in the 1980s.

It was during the late 1970s when Sklute, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, first saw Smuin’s version of “Romeo + Juliet.”

“I saw it before Ballet West ever performed it, and I remembered its energy, its dynamic,” Sklute said. “More than any other version, it’s very intricate and complex.”

Former Ballet West member Steve Mueller, who danced from 1987 to 1999, performed in the Utah premiere.

“We worked directly with Michael Smuin on it, and he was a wonderful, giving person,” Mueller said. “He was also all about the story’s intrigue and nuances. The story is told by Michael through the choreography, and I think the audience will love it.”

Mueller, who danced in the corps at the time, holds a special place in his soul for Smuin’s version.

“I get very emotional about his ballet, because it’s the one and only ballet I have done in my entire life where I lost all sense of time and space when I was on stage,” he said. “I really forgot that there was an audience out there, and the people I was dancing with were really into it and made it so real. I hope the dancers are loving it, because this ballet has so much to give.”

The dancers are the main reason why Sklute decided to bring Smuin’s “Romeo + Juliet” back to Ballet West.

“Even though I plan these big ballets upwards of five to six years in advance, I’m always thinking of how my dancers will fit into the production and make it work, and I could see our company is ready to do this production,” he said. “We actually have four different Juliets, three different Romeos and a host of different leading characters. I knew we had dancers who would do justice to Michael Smuin’s ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ and that’s why I’m putting on so many different casts.”

Principal dancers Emily Adams and Hadriel Diniz take on the lead roles in the Park City production, which will be Adams’ debut as Juliet, according to Sklute.

“Emily is a very elegant, tall, statuesque woman,” he said. “At first glance you may think of her as stately, but she is a consummate actress and a beautiful dancer. She brings magic to everything she does. When I watched her in these rehearsals, I realized she could portray this young girl who rises to womanhood through her love for Romeo and the strife that happens throughout the ballet.”

Diniz is a powerful partner for Adams, Sklute said.

“Hadriel is a great actor, and he is a fantastic romantic lead — strong, handsome and powerful on stage,” he said. “He is everything you could want from a leading man in ballet, so the pairing of them is so exciting.”

Other roles include David Huffmire as Mercutio, Adrian Fry as Tybalt and Nicole Fanney as Lady Capulet.

“David is so powerful, dynamic and so theatrical that I know audiences will flip when they see him,” Sklute said. “But what I also really love about Smuin’s version of Tybalt is that it plays up aspects of the character that is hinted upon in the play.”

One example is Tybalt’s romance with Lady Capulet, and his drive to ferocity, Sklute said.

“In Smuin’s version Tybalt is almost subservient to Lady Capulet, and it’s only in Act 2 that you get the sense that he is really driven to violence,” he said. “Tybalt is not necessarily a nice character, but he’s not necessarily an evil character. He’s driven to the anger of the murder that he finally commits and then is ultimately murdered himself. And it’s amazing how Smuin brings that out.”

While Sklute is happy Ballet West gets to dance in Park City, he also knows how important these performances are, especially with the town’s tie to the company through the Ballet West Academy Peggy Bergmann Park City Campus that is located on Rasmussen Road.

“While we love when our Park City audiences come down to the valley to see what we do in the Capitol Theatre, we understand it’s a challenge to get down the hill,” he said. “So we are committed to bring our art form up to our wonderful Park City patrons and give them the widest range of work that we do. We are committed to get up there every year moving forward.”

Ballet West recommends “Romeo + Juliet” for audience members 8 and older, but Sklute wants parents and other potential audience members to use their best judgment.

“We recognize this is a very emotionally charged time in the world, and we recognize the ballet does depict suicide,” he said. “So we take great care to want people to understand that if they are contemplating suicide and have mental-health issues that they should seek help. We have, in our program, a list where they can do that.”