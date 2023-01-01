BalletNext pirouettes to an Eccles Center debut

BalletNext will make its Eccles Center for the Performing Arts debut on Jan. 8 with a program featuring Brian Reeder’s “Surmisable Units.”

Photo by Stephanie Berger

Park City has welcomed BalletNext with an open “carriage of arms” since Artistic Director Michele Wiles moved the company to Park City from New York.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the company has performed at O.P. Rockwell , the Talisker Club, Park City Gardens’ Plein Air Paint Out, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s Art on the Trails, The Park Silly Sunday Market , and most recently, the Park City Library ’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

But there will be more. On Sunday, Jan. 8, Wiles and BalletNext will debut at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts as presented by the Park City Institute .

The performance will start at 3 p.m. and feature two works — Brian Reeder’s “Surmisable Units” and Mauro Bigonzetti’s “BachGround” — that Wiles premiered in New York in 2013, and a more recent piece, “The Queens Ballet,” she premiered in 2021 in Park City.

“With this performance, the audience will see the relationship between the dancers and musicians…” Michele Wiles, BalletNext artistic director

“Surmisable Units” is set to Steve Reich’s “Piano Phase,” and will feature Steinway artist Vedrana Subotic , an award-winning and Utah-based professor of music at the University of Utah, Wiles said.

“Vedrana will be on stage with the dancers, and she will play two nine-foot Steinways at once,” she said.

Reeder is a former dancer with William Forsythe , New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre , according to Wiles.

The piece opens with a solo performed by Wiles, who will be joined by a cast of BalletNEXT dancers.

“I’m working with a lot of the same dancers that I worked with during the summer,” Wiles said.

Those dancers include Matt Helms, Ross Freeman, Emma Michaux from Boulder Ballet ; former Boulder Ballet dancer Hunter Solomon, who is now with Ballet Spartanburg ; Kayla Madsen, who is originally from the MOGA Conservatory in North Salt Lake, and Danielle Dries from Imagine Ballet in Ogden.

“I worked with Danielle here when I was a visiting professor at the University of Utah,” Wiles said. “She’s coming back to perform with us.”

“BachGround” is set to the music of Bach, which Subotic will also perform.

“It’s a super contemporary piece created by Mauro Bigonzetti , who travels around the world and creates ballets on companies,” Wiles said. “He did two for BalletNext in New York, and it’s iconic for us to have a Bigonzetti work in the show.”

These two works have been performed at the Joyce Theatre and New York Live Arts in New York, and the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Wiles said.

Sandwiched between these two works is “Elizabeth/Mary,” which Wiles calls “The Queens Ballet.”

BalletNext originally premiered “Elizabeth/Mary” in Park City, she said.

“It’s about a work about the rivalry between Elizabeth, Queen of England, and Mary, Queen of Scots,” Wiles said.

Wiles set the work to the music of Vivaldi, which will be performed live by violinist Crista Shoemake and cellist Kaitlin Findlay of String FX .

“These three works are meant to show the different facets of BalletNext,” Wiles said. “It’s a super diverse program created by a range of choreographers who have different voices and interpretations.”

The program is also designed to challenge the dancers, according to Wiles.

“You will see them being super contemporary in ‘BachGrounds,’ and then you will see them perform more neoclassically in ‘Surmisable Units,’” she said. “There is also a challenge in the interpretation of the movement. And I think the audience will be interested in how the dancers will inject their personalities into each piece.”

The challenge also bleeds into the musicality of the works, Wiles said.

“While Bach is easy to count, Reich is a little more interpretive,” she said. “So you can bet we’ll be eyeing each other more in that work rather than relying on counts.”

Not only that, but the musicians will also be on stage, which is unusual in dance performances, Wiles said.

“Usually they are in the orchestra pit or heard on recorded music,” she said. “So with this performance, the audience will see the relationship between the dancers and musicians. And I think it’s unbelievably special to see musicians being involved with the dances, rather than being regulated to being just the soundtrack.”

BalletNext Artistic Director Michele Wiles looks forward for her company’s Park City Insitute debut Jan. 8 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. The program features three works that showcase the dancers’ range of movement vocabulary.

Photo by Nisian Hughes

Wiles looks forward to showcasing the program to Park City audiences at the Eccles Center.

“I’m over the moon to be able to perform at the Eccles, and I’m also so happy to revisit these ballets,” she said.

The Jan. 8 concert isn’t the only time BalletNext will perform at the Eccles Center, Wiles said.

The company is scheduled to perform a collaborative evening on Feb. 5 with Hub New Music, and another BalletNext performance on March 26.

Wiles thanks Jo Ann Stack of the Park City Rotary Club for getting the ball rolling after introducing her to Ari Ioannides, Park City Institute executive director.

“Ari and I had coffee, and we talked about my company and how it came from New York to Park City,” Wiles said. “He told me he had some open dates, and sent them to me to see which ones would work. I also said that I am very much in the collaborative spirit, and he came up with the collaboration with BalletNext and Hub New Music.”