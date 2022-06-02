BalletNext’s new season ready to make its entrance

BalletNext will celebrate its second summer season in Park City and Summit County with a string of performances that include Park Silly Sunday Market, the annual Plein Air Paint Out at Park City Nursery and a night of repertoire at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

Photo by Beau Pearson

The curtain is ready to rise on BalletNext ’s new season.

Michele Wiles, the artistic director of Park City’s own dance company, is honored to unveil her second summer of Park City and Summit County performances that include the Park Silly Sunday Market, Talisker Club, the Plein Air Paint Out at Park City Nursery and a showcase production at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

“It means so much to us because the Park City and Summit County community has been super supportive,” said Wiles, a former American Ballet Theatre principal. “I’m excited that they want to see us again.”

While Wiles has been planning the season since late November, the status of the 2022 summer performances wasn’t solidified until March.

“COVID affected us again this year, and I think we were all in a funk in January because of omicron,” Wiles said. “At that time, things slowed down again and getting any sort of traction and visibility of how things were going to go was difficult.”

The only thing Wiles could do was wait until the pandemic case numbers dropped, and when they did, she began feeling the energy of the world fighting to come back.

“I got on this tick of calling people and asking if they were interested in coming to our summer series,” she said.

Last year, Wiles had expanded BalletNext’s performance possibilities by connecting with other area nonprofits, including the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the Park City Gallery Association , which led to performances during Art on the Trails at Bonanza Park and a performance during the Last Friday Gallery Stroll, she said.

This year, Wiles is working with the Park Silly Sunday Market nonprofit, and will perform on July 24, and is tentatively scheduled performances at the Summit County Fair.

In addition, BalletNext is currently working with local businesses on other upcoming performances, including the Plein Air Paint Out, which is a collaboration between Gallery MAR and the Park City Nursery on June 11. And the dance company will also present two performances at the Talisker Club on July 27-28.

The highlight performance of the season will be July 26 at the Park City Library ’s Jim Santy Auditorium, Wiles said.

“The auditorium is where they show Park City Film movies, and when I saw the stage after they pulled up the screen, I knew it was the perfect size for BalletNext,” she said. “They told me it’s really bare-bones, and that they only usually use the stage for lectures and things like that. But it’s the type of unique and intimate vibe that I was looking for.”

The July 26 performance, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will feature, “Elizabeth/Mary,” with the music of Vivaldi, Wiles said.

“It’s a work that shows the sparring between two queens, Elizabeth and Mary,” she said with a laugh.

The work will be danced differently this year because Wiles cast different dancers.

“Each dancer has their own personality and their own way of moving,” she said. “I also love happy mistakes that sometimes come up because they usually are made through instinct, which I think is very natural. And that makes things fresh again.”

The second work of the night is based on a piece danced to classical guitar, which Wiles premiered last year.

“I’ve expanded the work, and I am adding a pas de deux,” she said. “I am also adding two more dancers as well.”

The third work of the evening will be full of energy, according to Wiles.

“It will be a wild sendoff of happiness for everybody,” she said.

This season’s performers will include dancers from the Boulder Ballet , the MOGA Conservatory of Dance in North Salt Lake and Ballet West alumni.

“I’m also bringing in five musicians from around the state,” Wiles said.

One will be classical guitarist Sophie Stanley and an electric violin and cello group, she said.

“I also have a couple of other surprises in the wings,” Wiles said.