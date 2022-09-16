Balloon festival launches the autumn aloft in Park City

The Autumn Aloft hot-air balloon festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. Morning launches will begin at 8 p.m. at the North 40 Fields, and a candlestick event will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street.

Park Record file photo

The Autumn Aloft hot-air balloon festival is ready for liftoff.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, at the North 40 Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd., said organizer Meisha Ross.

“We invited 18 pilots this year,” she said. “We’ve had up to 22 or 24, but we are really comfortable with having 18 this year.”

The pilots hail from around the Intermountain West, Ross said.

“We have one pilot who typically comes from the Kanab area, and several that are from Salt Lake,” she said. “Some are from Park City, and we do have some from Provo.”

Some of the sponsor balloons this year include REMAX, which has been with the festival since its revival in 2014, and Chick-Fil-A is another sponsor this year, according to Ross.

The balloon launch is scheduled for 8 a.m. on both days, as it has been in the past, and the only issue that would prevent the launch is high winds and other inclement weather, Ross said.

“Hot air balloon events are subject to weather conditions including wind speeds, wind direction and gusts,” she said. “Safety is the No. 1 priority of all Autumn Aloft events.”

Autumn Aloft does not sell balloon rides, but there are a few select sponsorship opportunities that include them. For information, visit autumnaloft.com/sponsorships.html.

In addition, no drones, smoking or pets are allowed at the festival for safety reasons, she said.

Over the years, the festival has pretty much stayed the same, Ross said.

“We kind of feel like Autumn Aloft is one of those events that try not to change up too much,” she said. “It’s magical the way it is, and we really like to just kind of honor that.”

While there is free parking at the Park City High School lot, Ross encourages attendees to ride bikes, walk or take public transit to the North 40 Fields.

“So many of us in town now ride or have eBikes,” she said. “This is also definitely a good time to jump on a bus. The other option is to park at China Bridge, because early in the morning, it’s easy to park in China Bridge and take the bus from the transit center over there.”

In addition to the launches, the festival will feature a candlestick event with baskets and burners on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Main Street.

Since Main Street will be closed between 4th Street and 5th Street from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and a detour planned during the closure will direct vehicles to Swede Alley to access parking, Ross said.

“The candlestick on Main Street is one of those events that we always can’t wait to see,” she said.

A live DJ will spin some tunes to set the mood, and the pilots will flash their burners in rhythm to the music, Ross said.

“It feels like a choreographed experience, because they’re all kind of playing off the DJ, and one another,” Ross said about the pilots. “If you’re seeing it from afar, it looks like we have lit oversized candles on the street. If you see them close up, you kind of can see really the power of the burner. It’s like equating it to looking under the hood, because you can kind of start to understand how a hot-air balloon functions and how it lifts off.”

One of the intentions of the festival is to create an event that gives residents and visitors a special place to gather, Ross said.

“It’s early, so that allows them to go about their day and experience Park City,” she said.

This year’s event marks the eighth year Autumn Aloft has returned to Park City since the 1990s, Ross said.

“It’s been an honor, first and foremost, to bring this event back,” she said. “I think that so many people in our community just really feel that it is important, and that’s something that they really value.”

Ross also has a personal reason why she enjoys bringing the festival to Park City.

“When we restarted Autumn Aloft, I didn’t have children yet,” she said. “Now I have two children, and my oldest son is turning six this month. So it’s fun to be able to watch Autumn Aloft from his perspective.”