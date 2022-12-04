Bazaar gets Silly for the holidays

Park Silly Sunday Market’s Silly Holiday Bazaar, scheduled from Dec. 9-11 at the Yarrow Hotel, will feature an array of work from 80 local artists, crafter and entrepreneurs.

Courtesy of Park Silly Sunday Market

The Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is heading back to a familiar venue — The Doubletree Park City Yarrow Hotel this season.

The market, which will feature 80 artists, crafters and creative entrepreneurs, will run from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday hours are from 5-9 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the bazaar is free, and there is plenty of free parking at the hotel, which served as the market’s home in 2013, said Kate McChesney, Park Silly Sunday Market executive director.

“This particular venue helped us way back when, and the new general manager understands what our nonprofit is for us, the community, artisans and crafters,” she said. “So for them to solidify this for us this year was amazing.”

The market will take over the Yarrow, said Michelle McDonald, Park Silly Sunday Market director of operations.

“We are in every room — the ballroom, all the meeting rooms upstairs and the common areas in between,” she said. “I don’t know how we keep finding more space, but we do it every year.”

Having that many businesses and artists interested in the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is a validation for the work the nonprofit does in the community, McDonald said.

“We are surrounded by so many creative people and small businesses are out there,” she said. “Our job is trying to help them thrive, and the public helps them by coming to shop at the bazaar.”

Little St. Nick will be at the Park City Sunday Market’s Silly Holiday Bazaar from Dec. 9-11 at the Yarrow Hotel. Parents can take their own free photos with the jolly old elf.

Courtesy of the Park Silly Sunday Market

McChesney said she isn’t surprised by all the talent, especially the ones found in the Wasatch Back.

“The word I think I want to say is amazed, because I’m amazed at how creative people are,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they are 8 years old or in their retirement. They all thrive on entrepreneurship, side hustles, crafting and artistry. Our true goal as a nonprofit is business incubation, fostering and bringing entrepreneurs and musicians to be seen and heard.”

The bazaar is the ideal place for these people to test their products and business plans, McDonald said.

“There are people who love to do things, but are a little scared to see where their ideas will lead,” she said. “So the bazaar is a less-intimidating opportunity for them to give things a go and find out if they are ready to go down that road.”

While McChesney loves working with all the vendors, she is especially impressed by youths with an entrepreneurial spirit.

“It’s fun watching their parents realize their children’s entire ski season has been paid for with their kids’ concepts, ideas and newly found work ethics,” she said.

While the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar gives space for these artists and crafters, it also introduces the community to the venue and what it has to offer, McDonald said.

“We’ve always enjoyed the opportunity of bringing people into places that they may not visit on a regular basis,” she said. “I mean, when people go to the Yarrow, they will find the bar where skiers can go and wait until traffic dies down. Or they will see the restaurant (1800 Park ) that has some killer food at reasonable prices.”

In addition to the vendors, Santa will spend all three days at the bazaar, McDonald said.

“Parents will be able to take free photos of their kids with Santa,” she said.

Although the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is scheduled to open Dec. 9 in Park City, another Park Silly Bazaar is now open Dec. 3 and 4 at the Shops at South Town, 10450 S State St., in Sandy.

Saturday hours run from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday hours are from noon to 6 p.m., and admission is free, McDonald said.

“We have between 65 and 70 vendors down there, which is about 10 more than last year,” she said.