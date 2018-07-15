Hops on the Hill focuses on the casual side of Stein Eriksen Lodge

Hops on the Hill will start its 2018 summer season from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, at Stein Eriksen Lodge. For information or to make reservations, visit http://www.steinlodge.com/hops.html .

Zane Holmquist felt there was a misconception that people who visited the Stein Eriksen Lodge were only there for special occasions, ones that required formal wear.

The hotel's vice president of food and beverage operations, who is also a corporate chef, decided to change that perception three years ago when he conceived of Hops on the Hill, a summer tasting and concert series that is presented every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.

"Our original intent was to get people to experience Stein Eriksen Lodge in a casual way and promote local foods, local providers local brewers, without having to dress up," Holmquist said. "Although many people, both locals and visitors, see Stein's just as fine dining, we do have a great bar and lounge and are also a bike-in, ski-in and come-as-you-are sort of place."

This season's Hops on the Hill will kick off on July 17, and will feature the music of Mister Sister as well as beers from Squatters Brewery and the RoHa Brewing Project, paired with appetizers created by Holmquist and his staff.

"We start with our lineup of breweries and get list of their beers, and feature two breweries a week and offer four beers from each," he said. "When we see the list, we will work with our local providers and farms in terms of food preparations."

The providers and farms change as the weeks go on, Holmquist said.

Recommended Stories For You

"For the past couple of weeks, we have been getting some beautiful produce — squash, cherries, peaches, apricots corn and onions and some pork," he said.

Holmquist and his crew uses the ingredients to come up with pub-style pairings, not dinners, that will go with the beers.

"We have one of the best beer lists in town," he said. "We set up the stations outside so people can engage with our chefs for these tastings. I'll be out there, and my chef Jon Miller's out there."

The cost is $40 for the food and beer tastings, but people can pay $20 for just beer or just food, according to Holmquist.

"People can also just enjoy the live music for free," he said.

This year, Hops on the Hill features two out-of-state breweries.

July 17's event will spotlight Melvin Brewery from Alpine, Wyoming. The Aug. 28th event will showcase Mad Fritz Beer from St. Helena in Napa Valley, California.

"Nile Zacherle, owner of Mad Fritz, is one of the most creative and innovative brewers in the West, if not the country," Holmquist said. "His beers are all barrel-aged and all sourced from Napa."

This season will also feature a cider producer, Mountain West Cider that produces hard ciders in Salt Lake City.

"We've never done that before, so we're looking forward to having them on board," Holmquist said.

Hops on the Hill also features free music that will be performed on the grass area. (See accompanying schedule).

"We are starting off with Mister Sister, who is always fantastic in an outdoor setting," Holmquist said. "We'll also have Gary Tada, who I think is one of the best guitarists in the area."

Other musicians will include Red Desert Ramblers, Fastbacks, Lazlo, the Utah County Swillers and Dave Bowen Orchestra.

"While we don't allow kids in the food and beer area, they are allowed to hang around by the music … kids can also enjoy some burgers or hot dogs because we will start up the grill, which is located by the stage," Holmquist said.

People can enjoy dinner and hear the music while dining at the Glitretind Restaurant, and adults can also enjoy the music while sitting in Troll Hallen Lounge or on the deck, he said.