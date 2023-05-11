Beethoven Festival continues in honor of co-founder’s memory￼

Park City Beethoven Festival Wind Serenades by Bach and Mozart When: 7 p.m., May 14, Park City Community Church, 4501 S.R. 224

Cost: $30

Tickets: bit.ly/3NXeNem

Web: beetfestut.org/

The 2023 Park City Beethoven Festival will be dedicated to co-founder Leslie Harlow, who died Feb. 25. The first concert of the season in Park City is scheduled for Sunday at Park City Community Church.

Courtesy of the Park City Beethoven Festival

The 2023 Park City Beethoven Festival will open its hometown performances on Sunday without its founding member, Leslie Harlow.

The violist, 69, died from cancer on Feb. 25. Her husband Russell Harlow, the festival’s co-founder and resident clarinetist, is dedicating this season to his wife’s memory.

“It will be in honor of Leslie, and as far as I’m concerned the whole festival going forward will be,” he said.

Russell Harlow is looking forward to Sunday evening’s performance that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Park City Community Church , 4501 S.R. 224.

The program will start with a variety suite, featuring the music of J.S. Bach, and wrap with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C Minor, according to Harlow.

“The first part of the concert, I think, will be such fun, because it will showcase unaccompanied wind instruments,” he said.

These instruments are auxiliary instruments that are playing music that has been written for other instruments, Harlow said.

“So instead of a cello, which the music was written for in the first piece, Prelude from Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, Edmund Rollett will perform on the horn,” he said. “Then Caitlyn Valovick Moore will play the Allemande from Partita in A minor for Flute on the piccolo.”

Continuing the trend, Lissa Stolz will play the Sarabande from Partita in A minor for Flute on the English horn. Lee Livengood will play the bass clarinet during the Courante from Cello Suite No. 1. Erin Svoboda-Scott will use her E-flat clarinet for the Bourrée from Cello Suite No. 3, and Leon Chodos will play the Gigue from Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor on the contrabassoon, Harlow said.

“This idea to use auxiliary instruments in these pieces is the brainchild of Leon, who has been in the role of contrabassoonist and associate principal bassoonist with the Utah Symphony since the late 2000s,” Harlow said. “In fact, all of these fantastic musicians are all connected with the Utah Symphony. So this is going to be a Bach suite like no one has ever heard before as far as I know. I think this is a brilliant idea. And it will be a lot of fun for the audience.”

The second half of the concert, the Serenade No. 12 for Winds, will feature eight players — oboists Zachary Hammond and Stolz, clarinetists Livengood and Harlow, bassoonists Chodos and Ronn Hall and horn players Rollett and Julie Pilant .

“Mozart liked this serenade so much that he also made it into a string quintet for two violins, two violas and a cello,” Harlow said. “We’re performing it as an octet with two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons and two horns.”

The idea to feature a Mozart wind serenade for this concert was inspired by a Beethoven Festival performance last year, Harlow said.

“We did Mozart’s E Flat Serenade, and it was accepted so well that we wanted to do this kind of thing again,” he said.

Park City Beethoven Festival co-founder and resident clarinetist Russell Harlow will be among the performers during a concert that will feature the music of Bach and Mozart on Sunday at Park City Community Church. Harlow has taken the sole role of the festival’s administrator since the passing of his wife and festival co-founder Leslie Harlow.

Courtesy of the Park City Beethoven Festival

While the May 14 concert is coming up, Harlow is also currently working on the Park City Beethoven Festival’s summer season that will start on June 3. And he wants to make sure he doesn’t let his late wife down.

“Leslie worked on the festival up to the last minute,” he said. “In January, she was working on a concert with two wonderful musicians, pianist Christopher O’Riley and cellist Matt Haimovitz , and they were going to play Bach and Brahms.”

That concert was tentatively scheduled for March, said Harlow, who, with the help of Leslie, had just finished his own battle with cancer.

“Come February, it was clear there wasn’t much time for Leslie,” he said. “So I told her I didn’t think I would be able to do it with all this going on and told her I was going to cancel the concert, and she said, ‘No, don’t do that. You’ll be fine.’ What an amazing woman she was, and wherever she is now, I’m sure it’s doubled.”

Harlow did end up canceling the concert without telling his wife, and rescheduled the musicians to perform with the festival during the summer.

“I can feel Leslie is still leading me, because I feel a strong necessity to keep the festival vital and to keep it going,” he said. “Because I hold her in my heart, she’s still working on it with me.”

Since Leslie handled the festival’s website and marketing, Harlow decided to hire a friend, Chris Myers, to take over those duties, so he could focus on securing the rights to the music and scheduling the players.

Myers works with the Nova Chamber Series in Salt Lake City, which is a classical series that Harlow founded in 1977.

“Chris is doing a great job,” Harlow said. “Between him and the Park City Community Church, which has served as our venue from the beginning of the Beethoven Festival, there is all of this good and wonderful energy that will help us keep the festival on top and growing.”

Every now and then Harlow will ask Leslie if he’s doing what she wants.

“I don’t get an audible answer, but she keeps pushing and I keep doing it,” he said. “It’s not easy when you have to go through a period of time when you’ve lost a mate, but Leslie hasn’t let me stop things quite yet. I have a feeling that at the end of August, when the festival ends for the season, I will take a break, look around and ask, ‘what happened?'”