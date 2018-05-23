Beethoven Festival springs into the season with salon concert

The Park City Beethoven Festival will present a salon concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit http://www.pcmusicfestival.com/May25Salon/content.html .

The Park City Beethoven Festival has planned an intimate spring performances of classical music in the comfort and beauty of a lovely home while savoring a gourmet meal.

The salon concert will be at 5;30 p.m. on Friday, May 25. Reservations can be made for $50.

This Salon Concert is being presented at the beautiful home of the Smith Family, celebrating the birthday of pianist Lois Smith and hosted by Lois Smith's daughter Pam Smith. The address to the home will be given when tickets are purchased here.

This Friday's program will be presented in three 25-minute sets throughout the evening (alternating guests enjoying the gourmet dinner buffet).

In between the sets, the audience can meet and mingle with the performing artists and fellow chamber music enthusiasts.

Each set is a collection of gems by Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Handel, Rachmaninoff, Bach, Kreisler, Telemann and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Cellist Julie Bevan, protege of famed cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, and pianist Pamela Palmer Jones will join clarinetist Russell Harlow and violist Leslie Harlow, in music that will feature combinations of viola, clarinet, cello and piano.

Festival Artists in Residence Russell and Leslie Harlow have been honing their skills, both as artists and as directors, running this festival for 35 years. They are proud to call Park City their home and the non profit organization presenting the Festival, the Park City Chamber Music Society, is based here year-round.

Park City residents and visitors alike have proclaimed the Beethoven Festival's intimate musical soirees as favorite events among the variety of wonderful programs presented each year by the Harlows.

Park City can also point to the Festival Utah's longest-running classical music festival where audiences can always count on hearing top professional performing artists who relish performing for intimate audiences.

Every salon concert program by the Beethoven Festival of Park City is unique, presenting a combination of works by favorite composers, all chosen by the artists themselves.