Bestselling author Stephanie Land will speak about her fight with poverty

Photo by Nicol Biesek

Stephanie Land will give her insights about homelessness and poverty when she speaks on Aug. 14 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Land can talk about these situations with authority, because her memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” a 2019 New York Times bestseller, documents her life as a working single mother who lived with her family in a homeless shelter.

The book also tells the stories of other underpaid workers in the United States.

Not only will Land share bits of that life with her audience on Saturday, during her talk, presented by the Park City Institute. She will also urge the audience to start seeing those who are homeless or living in poverty as living human beings.

A 2019 survey by Charles Schwab revealed that 59% of U.S. adults are living paycheck to paycheck.

“There is advocacy to my presentation, because I have the opportunity to try to convey what it is like to live in poverty,” she said. “I try to help audiences understand what it’s like, because that life is largely misunderstood, judged and stigmatized.”

Land believes the misunderstanding, judgment and stigmatization are defense mechanisms.

“I think people know that the reality is there, but in order to comfort themselves, they will look at a homeless person and focus on the perceived bad decisions that person made to get there,” she said. “They will say things like, ‘Well, I didn’t make those kinds of decisions, so I will never be like them.’ Or ‘These (homeless people) brought their situations on themselves, so why should I help them?’”

That way of thinking, according to Land, is designed to separate those who think that way from people, especially minorities, who have to “move their family into a car.”

“Unfortunately, the ones who are mostly judged are Black and brown people or the mentally ill people who are on the street,” she said. “The stigma extends to single mothers like me — who have bad choices in men, tattoos and are on food stamps.”

Land also says the stigma makes it easy for people with means to resist giving a “poor person any money,” because they think they’ll use it for alcohol or drugs.

“We don’t trust them to do the ‘right’ thing with it,” she said. “This is very different when you think about how willing we are to give a friend $20. We do it, without usually asking them to tell us what they are going to spend it on.”

Land found herself and her 9-month-old daughter in a homeless shelter in 2008 after leaving an abusive relationship. And growing up, she never thought she’d ever be in that type of situation.

“I had a family who went to church on Sundays and did charitable things,” she said. “I had spent a lot of time handing out lunches to people who appeared to be houseless. I also traveled to orphanages with vacation bible schools and did work with underprivileged populations.”

As a homeless mother, Land worked as a maid in an upper-class neighborhood, and found that there were many people like her on government assistance who were trying to fight their way out of poverty.

“If someone thinks that these people are there because they don’t want to get out of their situations or get an education, I would ask them to do their jobs for a week, or even a shift,” she said. “Many of them are working full time, and many of them are working three and four jobs.”

Low wages are the biggest reasons people are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, Land said.

“It’s not like you can just call in sick to work for a day,” she said. “They are thinking that if they have to call in sick, they may not be able to pay rent, which will make it possible for them to lose custody of their children. So they go to work sick because they can’t afford not to.”

During her time as a maid, Land also learned the concept of invisibility, which is how people ignore and choose not to truly see people they think of as underprivileged.

“I want to help people see those who are cleaning up after them,” she said. “In normal times, you will get coffee. You will go to work. You may have to run an errand into a grocery store. You may have to drop your kid off at daycare, or you go out to lunch. And the reality of it all is that there are dozens of people who are bussing your tables, doing dishes, emptying your trash.”

These are the “invisible” people Land calls the “backbone of our economy.”

“They are the ones who allow our economy to work,” she said. “Not only are they invisible. We aren’t allowing them to live their lives in a supportive way. They don’t have health care, mental-health care, vision or dental coverage, and are experiencing food insecurity. And here we are asking them to support us constantly, without us supporting them.”

Land knows that change will happen only if people who are making decisions are affected by poverty in some way.

“The more people are blindsided at how easy it is for them to fall into a situation where they won’t know how they will make their housing payments or even buy groceries or get a job or get to a job, the more chance there is for change to happen,” she said. “So I’m trying to show them that, because not everyone has a family who can take over the bills or take them in.”