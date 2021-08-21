Big Brothers Big Sisters partners with the Police Department and Storm Cycles to pair bikes with kids

Lacey Cole-Rae, of Big Brothers Big Sisters Summit/Wasatch Counties, second from the left, stands with Park City Police Department officers Jim Foust, left, Craig Proctor and Josh Bowers in front of unclaimed bikes that have been turned into the Police Department. The bikes were repaired and given to Big Brothers Big Sisters participants.

Courtesy of of Lacey Cole-Rae

A new program from the local chapter of Big Brother Big Sisters of Utah is making some bikeless kids in the area very happy.

Since June, the mentorship nonprofit has worked with the Park City Police Department and bike shop Storm Cycles to fix and refurbish unclaimed lost-and-found bicycles to give to children who participate in its programs, said Lacey Cole-Rae, the manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters Summit/Wasatch Counties.

“This all started when a couple of kids asked our mentoring support coordinator, Marisol White, where they could get a cheap bike,” Cole-Rae said.

Cole-Rae remembered that Park City Police Captain Phil Kirk, who sits on the Big Brothers Big Sisters advisory board, had mentioned people turn in lost and unclaimed bikes all the time.

When she asked him about the bikes, he put her in touch with Madison Paulsen, Park City Police Department evidence technician.

“People always turn bikes in to us, and we usually donate them to the Salt Lake City Bike Collective,” Paulsen said. “But this year we had the opportunity to work with Big Brothers Big Sisters, so the bikes would be able to go back to kids and families in our community.”

Each year people turn in between 15 and 30 lost bikes to the police station, and Paulsen works on reuniting them with their owners.

“We get every color, shape and size of bikes for both children and adults,” she said. “We mostly get mountain bikes, fusion bikes that can be taken on the road or on the trails, and we do get some BMX and a road bike here and there.”

Most of the bikes, if purchased new, would cost under $1,000, and those are the ones that usually go unclaimed, according to Paulsen.

“The ones that are of higher value usually don’t stay with us long, because the owners are looking for them,” she said.

Utah law requires the police station to hold an unclaimed item for 90 days, while the staff does its due diligence to locate its owner, Paulsen said.

Finding owners of discarded bicycles is a challenge, unless someone reports them to the Police Department as stolen or lost, she said.

“If there is any way I can find out who the owners are through a found phone number or address, I’ll call or send out postcards,” she said. “If we believe the owner is local, officers may visit homes and tell them they have their stuff.”

If no one claims the bikes in that 90-day window, Paulsen will post the bikes on various internet notification boards.

“We will also post it on our own Park City Municipal website, and post notifications in our building,” she said. “Then we’ll wait another 30 days.”

After the 30 days is up, the Police Department will donate the bikes to nonprofits, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

From left: Storm Cycles General Manager Eric LaPerle, service attendant Roy Mullen, owner Lauri Bilawa and mechanic Reece Petersen donated their time to repair and refurbish bikes for children in the local chapter of Big Brother Big Sisters of Utah.

Courtesy of Lacey Cole-Rae

Most of the unclaimed bikes that are turned in are damaged in some way, Paulsen said.

“Their brakes stick or tires are flat and need new inner tubes,” she said. “Several may not have adequate seats.”

When Cole-Rae received some of the damaged bikes, she approached Storm Cycles owner Lauri Bilawa for help.

“Lauri in particular, has donated in-kind items for our fundraisers up here for the past several years, and on a personal level my husband and I have bought bikes for our kids at Storm,” Cole-Rae said. “So I asked to see if they would be kind enough to ensure the bikes were in good working order before we passed them out to the children, and they didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

Storm Cycles staff repaired 12 bikes in a couple of different batches, she said.

“It was great to have a bike shop donate their time and shop space during a really busy summer,” she said.

Cole-Rae is grateful for Bilawa and her staff’s generosity.

“We’re a nonprofit, and it is paramount we partner with both for-profit businesses and other public service agencies to carry out our mission,” she said. “To do this work as well as we can really takes the whole community.”

Once the repairs were made, Cole-Rae and her staff began matching bikes to their kids.

“What was great about this is there were different-sized bikes,” she said. “Other places who do a similar program usually fix and donate bikes that are for little kids, so the teens and young adults are kind of left out. Not in this case — we had mountain bikes, fusion bikes, 10-speeds and some BMXs.”

The time it took to get the bike program working surprised Cole-Rae.

“Phil is very efficient,” she said with a laugh. “I had approached him during our June meeting and we started handing out bikes in July.”

Cole-Rae hopes the bike program will continue as long as Big Brothers Big Sisters participants need bikes.

“This was a fun and unexpected partnership amongst different community groups with the end goal of getting kids on wheels,” she said. “And it’s such a Summit County thing to repurpose items that have been discarded. Because we are not only getting bikes to kids, we are also giving the bikes new life and saving them from the landfill.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah Looking for Volunteer Mentors Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah seeks men to join the organization as volunteer mentors or Big Brothers during the Real Men Mentor campaign. The goals of this virtual event is to recruit 60 new male volunteers in 60 days. Volunteer mentors are matched with children, ages 6-18, in the community. The list of children, called “Littles,” who are waiting for “Bigs” always has more boys than girls. Currently, 89% of kids on the waiting list are boys, while only 37% of volunteers are men. For information, visit bbbsu.org/be-a-mentor.