Big Stars concerts gets brighter with Sam Palladio

Park City Institute has announced the addition of singer and musician Sam Palladio, to the 2018 St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series' Labor Day weekend show, Nashville Café.

Palladio completes a lineup with Chris Carmack and Chip Esten, his co-stars from the CMT hit series, "Nashville."

The performance will be held at Quinn's Junction Sports Complex Fields and will include a mix of solo and collaborative sets.

"Our big country show, celebrating Labor Day Weekend, just got bigger," said Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr. "Sam Palladio is a great performer – joining two fellow talented musicians, Chris Carmack and Chip Esten. They will make us all feel like we're part of Nashville, for just one night."

In addition to his work on the series, "Nashville" as Gunnar Scott, Palladio had a recurring role on the Showtime series "Episodes."

He has recorded eleven singles, including "If I Didn't Know Better," with Claire Bowen, and "It Ain't Yours to Throw Away," both of which charted on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

While he didn't necessarily consider himself a singer before joining the cast of "Nashville," Palladio said playing music was the most rewarding part of his role.

"The music is always the most exciting and the most fun," he said. "To be given new music and find the best way to sing—it's a challenge!"

Carmack, who portrays Will Lexington in "Nashville," contributed numerous tracks to the series soundtrack, and released a solo EP, "Pieces of You."

Rolling Stone magazine praised his "greasy guitar licks, and soulful yearning voice."

Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne, is an accomplished comedian, actor and singer, who has released four country-charting singles with his "Nashville" co-stars, including Connie Britton, Claire Bowen and Hayden Panettiere.

He has performed at the Grand Old Opry and the historic Ryman Auditorium.