Black Friday Gallery Stroll kicks off Park City’s holiday season￼

Jen Schumacher, copresident of the Park City Gallery Association and owner of Trove Gallery, said 13 galleries will participate in the Black Friday Gallery Stroll on Nov. 25. The event will also include a free opportunity drawing for a $500 gift certificate that can be used at any Park City Gallery Association gallery.

November’s Last Friday Gallery Stroll is how the Park City Gallery Association kicks off the holidays.

The free event, which runs this year from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 25, on and off Main Street, is a way for art lovers to spend a night visiting galleries, talking with artists and enjoying a night out, said Jen Schumacher, Park City Gallery Association co-president.

“It’s fun to see people come out who just want to look at art, or are prepared to buy something that is pretty permanent for the holiday season,” she said. “Art is a commitment and a big decision for a lot of people, and we’re excited to sell pieces of art that will be in people’s homes for the rest of their lives.”

This year’s gallery stroll will also include an opportunity drawing. Gallery-stroll goers can enter their names and telephone numbers at the 13 participating galleries for a $500 gift certificate.

“The gift certificate will be good at any participating Park City Gallery Association gallery,” Schumacher said. “We will have our Gallery Association flags out on display so people will know who is participating in the drawing.”

The actual drawing will take place on Saturday, and the winner will receive the notice that afternoon, according to Schumacher.

“The prize is made possible by the funds the Park City Gallery Association receives through grants, the RAP (Restaurant Arts and Parks Tax ), which has been so generous with us, and our own membership fees,” she said. “We are always trying to think of new and improved ways to get people to visit Main Street, visit the locally owned galleries, shop at the locally owned stores and eat at the locally owned restaurants.”

Schumacher said there is plenty of parking for the Black Friday Gallery Stroll.

“There is a lot of parking under the Marriott (Summit Watch) on lower Main Street, and there are multi-level garages on Swede Alley,” she said.

The gallery association enjoys hosting the Black Friday Gallery Stroll because it gives galleries a chance to schedule holiday-themed events and special artist receptions, Schumacher said.

“People can visit our website (parkcitygalleryassociation.com ) and visit us on Instagram and Facebook to see which galleries are doing special events for Black Friday,” she said. “The Black Friday Gallery Stroll is also a time for local residents, because the winter season crowds aren’t quite here yet. And the stores are getting their new merchandise and art ready for the holiday season. So, it’s quite an exciting time for everyone.”

There have been some changes in select gallery locations during the past year that Schumacher wants to point out.

J GO Gallery , owned by Jude Grenny, who has been in the gallery business for decades, lost her space at the Rockwell Listening Room a few weeks ago, Schumacher said.

“Jude will be at 323 Main Street at an upstairs location on Friday,” she said.

In addition to J GO Gallery’s new space, Create PC , which is part of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County , has set up a pop-up holiday shop at 660 Main St., and the Kimball Art Center will also participate in Friday’s gallery stroll, Schumacher said.

“Kimball Art Center is part of our association, and they have two amazing exhibits that are scheduled to come down on Sunday,” she said.

Those exhibits are Jennifer Angus’s “Eat Me, Drink Me,” and the multi-artist installation, “Wonderland,” Schumacher said.

“There are some really fascinating works in these exhibits,” she said. “They are intriguing for families and kids, and I would recommend people go to the Kimball before they take the exhibits down.”

As with every year, the Black Friday Gallery Stroll takes place the night before Small Business Saturday, which will take place on Nov. 26, Schumacher said.

“Not only are the galleries that are part of the Park City Gallery Association small businesses, they are all locally owned, and a majority of them are female owned,” she said. “So the weekend is a great way to support art and local small business.”