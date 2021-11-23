‘Black Friday’ Gallery Stroll kicks off the holiday season

Meyer Gallery will showcase the retro paintings of Mary Sinner during the Park City Gallery Association's "Black Friday Gallery Stroll" on Friday.

Courtesy of Meyer Gallery

Park City’s November Gallery Stroll is also known by another name.

“You can call it Black Friday Gallery Stroll,” said Jen Schumacher, co-president of the Park City Gallery Association. “It takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and many of the galleries feature smaller works of art that are attainable for gifts.”

This year’s event will run from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, according to Schumacher.

“Many of the galleries have planned special events, and it’s a great time for locals to come down and rediscover Main Street,” she said. “They can enjoy the galleries, but also see the life-sized snow globes and other holiday decor that are all set up.”

The Park City Gallery Association boasts 16 member galleries, Schumacher said.

“Some aren’t on Main Street, but a majority are,” she said. “Most of the galleries are locally owned. Those locally owned, 80% are owned by women, and that’s something unique.”

The best way to see which galleries are participating in the gallery stroll is to visit the association’s website, parkcitygalleryassociation.com, according to Schumacher.

“People can also look for white Gallery Association flags that will be on display at the galleries on Friday to see who is open,” she said. (See accompanying box for some of the gallery offerings).

To ensure public safety, participating galleries suggest social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, she said.

By following protocols, the Gallery Association was able to continue gallery strolls throughout the past 18 months, Schumacher said.

“We did have a couple of months where we did them virtually,” she said. “That was fun, and we had a bigger turnout than we would have in a physical stroll. But seeing art in person is the real draw to what we do, because experiencing visual art doesn’t quite translate through photographs or videos. People really need to see a work in person to feel the full emotion.”

Also, each gallery in Park City has its own characteristic, Schumacher said.

Bret Webster Images will offer special pricing on all fine-art photographs that feature fall colors during this year's "Black Friday Gallery Stroll."

Courtesy of Bret Webster

“It’s really great to walk from gallery to gallery to see what each has to offer, because all of them are so different,” she said. “They have their own style and their own mediums.”

One benefit of the gallery stroll is meeting exhibiting artists, and other creative members of the community.

“A lot of artists like to participate in the stroll, because they are able to be inspired by seeing others’ works and talking with them,” Schumacher said. “And the exhibiting artists have the opportunity to tell stories about their works.”

Another benefit of purchasing art during the gallery strolls is not having to deal with supply-chain issues.

“The art people buy during the stroll are available on site and in the galleries, so it’s a more personal experience than ordering online,” Schumacher said. “Once you purchase a work, you can take it with you or have the gallery deliver it directly to your home. They will even install pieces if you want them to.”

Park City Gallery Association’s ‘Black Friday Gallery Stroll’ When: 6-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 Where: Main Street Cost: Free Web: parkcitygalleryassociation.com