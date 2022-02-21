Bluegrass pioneer Sam Bush ready to return to Park City’s Egyptian Theatre

Grammy-winning bluegrass pioneer Sam Bush will perform a four-night run, starting Thursday, at the Egyptian Theatre.

Courtesy of High Road Touring

Sam Bush is looking forward to a return trip to the Egyptian Theatre this week.

The last time the multi-Grammy winner was in town was early March 2020, and he played the last show the Egyptian presented before its 17-month shutdown over COVID-19 concerns.

“We went on from the Egyptian back to Colorado to play a couple of dates, and the last one on that run was the 10th of March at Ft. Collins, Colorado,” Bush said about the spring of 2020. “We knew, as I was watching news channels on the way home, that trouble was coming our way.”

Bush remembered the isolated months that followed.

“That was a heck of a time for all of us,” he said. “We kept an online presence of me playing solo by myself, but when it got safe to have another person come over to play together, we started doing a series called ‘Jammin’ with Sam.’ Different pals would come over and play and we’d put the videos online.”

Although Bush is grateful for online performances, he said nothing compares to playing in front of a live audience.

“When we get going, all of that energy transfers to the audience,” he said. “We don’t have dance steps and a light show, but we hope people are entertained through our enthusiasm of communicating our music together.”

Bush’s band still consists of drummer Chris Brown, guitarist Stephen “Mojo” Mougin, bassist Todd Parks and banjoist Wes Corbett.

“We were able to keep it intact, but it wasn’t like anyone could quit and work elsewhere,” Bush said with a laugh. “Chris has been here over 20 years, Stephen around 16, and Todd, probably, 12. Before we knew it, Wes had been in the band two years, and I think we’re just beginning to tap the source of what all he can bring to the group.”

Bush has another reason to be grateful his band is still together.

“What I hoped to accomplish coming out of the pandemic was avoiding my two most dreaded words — solo performance,” he said with another laugh. “Playing with others is my joyful noise, and one of the things I discovered very quickly during 2020 when we stopped playing was how much I missed playing with others.”

Bush grew up playing in jam sessions in Bowling Green, Kentucky. By the time he was in his teens, Bush was a three-time junior champion of the National Oldtime Fiddler’s contest.

Throughout his professional career that clocks in at more than 50 years, Bush’s work with the band Newgrass Revival that started in 1971 and collaborations with several Grammy winners — banjoist Bela Fleck, bassist Edgar Meyer and guitarist Jerry Douglas, to name a few — introduced younger and new audiences to acoustic Americana music.

“Newgrass, now, is a generic term for progressive bluegrass, but in order to play newgrass, you have to know how to play bluegrass,” he said. “I still hear people tell me, ‘I’m not really a bluegrass fan, but I really like you guys,’ and I say, ‘If you like what we do, then check out where we learned from. Check out the masters — Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin and Flatt & Skruggs. That’s where we’re coming from.”

In addition to his collaborations with Fleck, Meyer and Douglas, Bush has worked with everyone from Emmylou Harris to Lyle Lovett. And, always the self-proclaimed “student,” Bush has learned something new from those experiences.

“I’ve always thought whatever situation I could be in would help in a general sense,” he said. “After doing Newgrass Revival for five years, I was in Emmylou Harris’ band called the Nash Ramblers, and after being in Revival, which like to hit everything aggressively all the time, I learned about harmony, singing and blending in, and learning to let the audience relax from time to time.”

When Bush landed a spot playing with Lovett’s band in the early 2000s, he learned more about the role of being a bandleader.

“I learned in order to be a good leader, you need to know how to be a good sideman to the singer,” Bush said. “All Lyle needs is him and his guitar, so if you do one thing to distract from Lyle and his songs, you’re not playing his songs right.”

Bush will bring all of these life lessons, along with selections from his deep discographic catalog, which will include some surprises, to the Egyptian Theatre this week.

“My band started playing together again last weekend, and on this run we’ll play in Missouri, Kansas and Colorado dates before we wind up at the beautiful Egyptian,” he said. “We played three nights the last time we were there, so we’re looking forward to four nights this time.”