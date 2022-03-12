Blues-rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis sees his Park City fans as family

Blues-rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis is looking forward to reconnecting with his fans when he performs three nights at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City.

Photo by Marilyn Stringer

Renowned blues-rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis enjoys the 30-year relationship he’s had with the greater Park City area.

“The first show I played was at the Zephyr Club in Salt Lake City, and that was a magical weekend,” Ellis said. “Since then I’ve become very good friends with the people who run the Egyptian Theatre and the radio station, KPCW, and it just feels like family at this point. And whenever you’re with family it’s always a good thing.”

When Ellis saw Egyptian Theatre dates for March 17-19, he couldn’t help but get a little giddy.

“Whenever I see things in Utah pop up on my calendar, it brings a smile on my face,” he said.

The Blues Music Award nominee’s three-night residency in Park City feels a little more special because of how COVID-19 affected his live shows over the past two years.

“The last tour in 2020 was cut short because of the pandemic, and we were sent home to Atlanta from the West Coast,” he said. “We had canceled and rescheduled the tour three different times, and we were off the road for the better part of two years.”

Still, Ellis used the down time to write songs that would eventually become his 20th album, “Devil May Care.”

“Lord knows I had enough time to write songs, so I designated every morning as songwriting time, except for Sunday when I watched my news shows,” he said. “I was also afraid of losing my chops. And since I enjoy writing songs it was a good way to stay in practice as well.”

Ellis ended up writing more than 200 songs, and decided to take a different approach to recording his new album.

In addition to sending half the songs to his label, Alligator Records, for input, he began posting demo versions of his favorite songs on Facebook in what he called Wednesday Basement Tapes sessions.

And he also followed his heart.

“Through the Wednesday Basement Tapes, I got an idea of what the fans wanted,” he said. “So between that and what I wanted, and what the record company wanted, I got a pretty clear picture of what I wanted to put on this album.”

"Devil May Care" is the 20th album by Tinsley Ellis. The blues-rock guitarist took advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown to write 200 songs. Ellis, with the help of fans and his record label, cut that list down to the 10 songs that appear on the album.

Artwork by Steve Johannsen

Ellis made sure he had a good mix of songs on the album.

“I don’t want to put too many slow songs, too many rock songs and too many blues songs,” he said.

The guitarist once more recruited the talents of his friend, Kevin McKendree, who has served as co-producer on Ellis’s past seven albums.

“I liked the albums he did with John Hiatt and Delbert McClinton and others, so I stopped using big fancy studios and went to his home studio 10 years ago,” Ellis said. “We like a lot of the same music and that’s a nice fit.”

As he was recording “Devil May Care” Ellis began thinking about possibly getting back on the road.

“We planned the album release for the tour this year, and I think we picked the right time to restart,” he said. “We just did 20 shows, which went well, because people are starting to go back out. And that’s a great thing.”

Deciding which songs to play live is a fun chore for Ellis.

“We do have a list of songs, and sometimes we do them in different order,” he said.

He makes sure he plays songs from the new album, and also tries to play the songs found on his 2005 “Live! Highwayman” album that he recorded in Chicago.

“We also do some blues standards as well,” he said.

Ellis still marvels at his good fortune of being able to play music for a living.

“I’m a fan who happened to become a musician, and while I’ve always had high hopes, I’ve kept low expectations,” he said with a laugh. “I thought I would do this and maybe get a job when I was 30, and here I am 64 and haven’t done anything but this. So I guess it worked out well.”