Bluesmen Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite pull into the Park City Song Summit

Blues legends Charlie Musselwhite, left, and Elvin Bishop, right, will be part of the performance lineup of the 2022 Park City Song Summit. The duo’s concert is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at The Cabin.

Courtesy of Elvin Bishop

Blues Hall of Famer and Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Elvin Bishop is no stranger to Park City. He has cranked out multiple gigs throughout the years at the Egyptian Theatre.

On Friday, Sept. 9, Bishop will add The Cabin to his list of conquered local venues when he and fellow Blues Hall of Fame inductee and harpist Charlie Musselwhite play Friday, Sept. 9, during the inaugural Park City Song Summit . The show will open with Devon Gilfillian and Cedric Burnside .

“I’ve played in Park City quite a few times and have always enjoyed the experience,” Bishop said during an interview a couple of weeks ago. “Playing during the Song Summit is something we look forward to. I think this will be really cool.”

Bishop said he and Musselwhite plan to play a set that includes some tunes culled from their Grammy-nominated album, “100 Years of the Blues,” which was released by Alligator Records in 2020.

While the two, along with Mike Bloomfield and Paul Butterfield, are known for revitalizing the Chicago Blues scene during the 1960s, the album marks their first release as a duo, according to Bishop.

“It was an idea that was overdue,” he said. “We have played on each other’s albums here and there, but we never got serious about it. It’s a miracle that me and Charlie haven’t played together more often.”

The two recorded the album in San Jose, California, at Greaseland studios, which is owned and run by Musselwhite’s bassist, Kid Andersen, who is also known for his work with Rick Estrin & The Nightcats .

“Kid’s a great producer, and we all went in and did (the album) in a couple of days,” Bishop said. “The songs just rolled right out, and we pretty much recorded it live.”

Selecting the songs — which includes classic originals such as Bishop’s “Birds of a Feather” and Musselwhite’s “Good Time,” along with the duo’s take on Willie Dixon’s “Help Me,” Leroy Carr’s “Midnight Hour Blues” and Roosevelt Sykes’ “West Helena Blues” — was easy, according to Bishop.

“There wasn’t a big scheme or anything,” he said with a laugh. “It was like, ‘What do you want to do, Charlie?’ ‘Oh, I got a few here. What do you want to do, Elvin?’ He backed me up as good as he could on my tunes, and I did the same with him.”

Bishop said recording the album was “refreshing.”

“Blues is our first love, and we didn’t worry about how it was going to strike the charts,” he said. “We just wanted to do this and see who likes it. And that was interesting to us, because we did the best we could, and went in to see what would happen.”

The album struck the right note with members of the Recording Academy, who nominated it for the 2021 Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy Award.

“While you have no control over those types of things, it’s better to be recognized than not,” Bishop said about the nomination. “I’ve had a long career and noticed that sometimes you get awards you don’t deserve, and sometimes you don’t get awards that you do deserve.”

While Bishop enjoyed working in the studio with Musselwhite, he said there is nothing like playing together live.

“We just did our first gigs this past weekend (early August) together since COVID started, and it went great,” he said. “There are a lot of blues fans who like to hear how things were and what they were like in Chicago back in those days. So, we set it up and do a lot of talking in between tunes. There aren’t very many guys who I can get together with that went through the original Chicago Blues scene, because most of them are pretty much gone. (James) Cotton was the last one, before me and Charlie started playing together.”

Bishop said he and Musselwhite’s love and knowledge of the blues makes it even easier to improvise on stage.

“Well, you can either holler at each other or just nod to each other if you want to extend the jam,” he said. “If you want to take a break you just raise your hand. We can both take a hint, because we know how this kind of music is supposed to go.”

Bishop also likes the two-man set-up during these live shows.

“I’ve played with a band for my whole career, so this is a slightly different thing,” he said. “We try to provide the essence of the song with what you got. And it’s kind of good to not have to count on a bass player and drummer to do the right thing.”