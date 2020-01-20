BMI announces its 2020 Sundance Film Festival music programming

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) announces its programming for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Highlights include the 22nd edition of the Composer/Director Roundtable “Music & Film: The Creative Process” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Kimball Arts Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., followed by the 18th annual BMI Snowball at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at The Shop, 1167 Woodside Ave.

Both events are open to Sundance Film Festival credential holders.

Throughout the years, both events have always brought in a full house of attendees that includes a mixture of emerging composers, directors, songwriters, industry tastemakers and music fans.

BMI’s signature roundtable panel has become a cornerstone event at the Festival for more than two decades. The panel explores the role of music in film and focuses on the relationship between composers and directors. This year’s panelists include director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program Peter Golub; composer Nathan Barr and director Alan Ball (“Uncle Frank”); composer Ed Shearmur and director Rodrigo García (“Four Good Days”); composer Ben Lovett and director David Bruckner (“The Night House”); composer Tamar-kali and director Josephine Decker (“Shirley”); composer Anthony Willis and director Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”); composer T. Griffin and director Amanda McBaine (“Boys State”); composer Fil Eisler (“Us Kids”); composer Joe Wong and director John James (“Siempre, Luis”); and composer Mark Orton and director Andrew Cohn (“The Last Shift”).

Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI’s Vice President of Creative Relations, will moderate and guide the conversation as participants discuss what goes into producing a successful film score.

“BMI’s longstanding partnership with the Sundance Institute Film Music Program reflects our mutual commitment to discovering new talent and nurturing the next generation of composers,” said Ringer-Ross. “This roundtable is one of the many ways we do that by giving our composers a platform to discuss their latest works and the creative process that goes into making music for film. It also offers the audience an insider’s look into the role that music plays in film. The discussion is always a highlight of the Festival.”

This year’s BMI Snowball features an inspiring all-female roster of highly talented musicians, headlined by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb, who began her career with the hit song “Stay (I Missed You),” from the original movie soundtrack “Reality Bites.” Her song landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

She’s since released 14 studio albums, including five children’s albums and two illustrated children’s books with music, with her 15th album, “A Simple Trick to Happiness,” set to be released Feb. 7.

Joining the stellar line-up is California-native songstress Chloé Caroline, who will take the stage with an alt-pop acoustic set followed by Georgia Ku, the illustrious songwriter behind numerous worldwide smash hits including “Scared to Be Lonely” (DJ Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa), “So Close” (Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts), and her debut single “What Do I Do?”

“Providing songwriters with a platform to showcase their artistry at such an iconic festival underscores BMI’s commitment to nurture and support creators on stage and behind scenes,” said Alex Flores, Senior Vice President, Creative, BMI. “This year’s lineup of artists enriches the musical landscape with songwriters and performers, and we’re excited to have them join us at Sundance.”

For information visit bmi.com.