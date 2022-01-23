BMI PRESENTS SCORE TO SCREEN AT THE SUNDANCE

Grammy and Academy Award-winning entertainer, Common, and award-winning composer Patrick Warren will be part of the BMI Score to Screen online discussions during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Courtesy of BMI

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) announced its programming for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival with two virtual Score to Screen panels featuring conversations between Common and Patrick Warren and Amy Poehler and David Schwartz.

Each discussion gives an inside look at the creative process of incorporating music in film while delving into the relationship between a composer and the film’s director or producer.

The multi-talented Grammy and Academy Award-winning entertainer, Common, along with award-winning composer Patrick Warren co-produced and curated the music for the Krystin Ver Linden’s drama/thriller “Alice.”

The film tells the story of a brave young woman who escapes a life of slavery on a secluded Georgia plantation, only to realize that not everything is as it seems.

Common, who also plays the role of Frank, and Warren open up on how they each came to work on this project, take viewers into the inner workings of the score for the film, elaborate on their creative process and beyond.

Both the film and Score to Screen conversation premiere on Jan. 23.

Making her documentary directorial debut, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Amy Poehler and esteemed Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer David Schwartz kick things off with a candid discussion about their work on “Lucy and Desi,” which chronicles a week in the life of the much beloved Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

During BMI’s Score to Screen, launching on Jan. 22, to coincide with the film premiere, the pair elaborates on what drew them to the film, how they collaborated to interweave Ball and Arnaz’s professional and personal lives. and so much more.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Sundance Film Festival and present two insightful discussions about music in film, with BMI’s Score to Screen,” said Alex Flores, BMI’s senior vice president of creative. “There are many BMI composers who have scored films premiering at this year’s Festival, and we’re honored to provide a platform and continue our commitment in supporting and highlighting their brilliant work.”

The Sundance Film Festival is premiering films featuring musical works by twenty BMI composers, including Aska Matsumiya (“After Yang”), Carmen Vandenberg (“Bring On The Dancing Horses”), Chanda Dancy-Morizawa (“Aftershock”), Christopher Wong (“Maika”), Gretchen Jude (“Free Chol Soo Lee”), Kyle Rodriguez (“Work”), Marcus Norris (“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.”), T. Griffin (“2nd Chance”), Tony Morales (“La Guerra Civil”) and many others.

To watch BMI’s Score to Screen visit festival.sundance.org and for more information and coverage of the Festival, follow #BMISundance on Twitter and Instagram (@BMI), or stay connected through Facebook.

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music.

BMI represents the public performance rights in over 18.7 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.2 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

The company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public.

In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country and American roots music.

Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year.



