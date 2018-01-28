BMI Snowball rocked and rolled at the Shop Studio

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) presented its 16th annual Snowball music showcase on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at The Shop, 1167 Woodside Ave. during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

This festive event featured a stellar lineup of talented BMI singer and songwriters including multi-talented moody pop maven Morgan Saint, composer and singer and songwriter Craig Wedren and singer/songwriter and actress Skyler Day.

Actress, producer, singer and writer Rita Wilson closed the Snowball to a packed house. Among the audience members was her supportive husband Tom Hanks.

Celebrating more than 77 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music.

The organization represents the public performance rights in nearly 13 million musical works created and owned by more than 800,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

It negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public.

Recommended Stories For You

In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year.

For information visit bmi.com.