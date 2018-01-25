BMI’s roundtable finds the harmony in music and film

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) presented its 20th annualcComposer/director roundtable at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The roundtable, "Music & Film: The Creative Process," took place on Sunday, January 21, at The Shop, 1167 Woodside Ave., and was moderated by Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI's vice president of film, TV and visual media relations.

The panel is a cornerstone event at the Sundance Film Festival that explores the role of music in film.

Focusing on the relationship between composer and director, participants discussed what goes into creating a successful film score, the ingredients of an effective composer/director relationship, the Sundance Film Festival experience and more.

This year's panelists included Director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program Peter Golub, composer Jeff Beal and director Lauren Greenfield ("Generation Wealth"), composer Paul Cantelon ("Jane Fonda in Five Acts"), composer Miriam Cutler and director Kimberly Reed ("Dark Money"), composer Craig Wedren ("A Futile and Stupid Gesture"), composer Laura Karpman ("Half The Picture & Inventing Tomorrow"), composer Heather McIntosh and director Amy Scott ("Hal"), composer Jongnic Bontemps and director Mel Jones ("Leimert Park"), composer Kris Bowers ("Monsters and Men"), composer Dustin O'Halloran ("Puzzle"), composer Sam Bisbee and director Rudy Valdez ("The Sentence").

