Bob Woodward headlines Park City Institute’s 2018-2019 season

Bob Woodward is coming to speak in Park City.

The award-winning Washington Post reporter who, along with Carl Bernstein, investigated and revealed the Nixon administration's covering up of its involvement in Watergate, is set to speak at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 16. The legendary journalist, immortalized in popular culture through Robert Redford's portrayal in "All The President's Men," is one of the highlights of the Park City Institute's 2018-19 Main Stager Season, which begins on Nov. 24.

Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr made the announcement at a sponsor party the nonprofit held Thursday at the home of Sandra More."I could go into this whole long story about this next speaker, and prime you and make you guess," Orr said before announcing the Woodward appearance. "But you already know his name, which is on everyone's lips."

Woodward, whose new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," set records for sales and topped the New York Times bestseller list, is one of the most decorated journalists in history. —

The same agent who helped the Park City Institute schedule Monica Lewinsky, as well as connecting Edward Snowden to the Eccles Center via a live feed from Russia in 2017, called and offered Woodward, Orr said.

Orr said the veteran journalist's presentation would fit in nicely with the nonprofit's mission to "entertain, educate and illuminate."

"We're still, at our core a performing arts organization, and I think we've expanded the definition of what performing arts is," Orr said after the announcement during an interview. "We've also learned that Park City audiences want to be challenged. They want to think about things. They also want to feel uncomfortable at times. We feel very strongly that the literary arts need to be woven into that fabric."

Sound of the season

The 2018-19 season will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the Grammy-winning, all-women a cappella gospel group Sweet Honey in the Rock.

This year marks the singers' 40th anniversary as a group, Orr said.

"We brought them in many years ago, and people had asked us when we were going to bring them back," she said. "We felt it would be appropriate to have them during their anniversary."

Armchair adventuring

The season opener will be followed six days later on Nov. 30 by the first of three National Geographic Live! film and lecture presentations peppered throughout the season, Orr said.

"Point of No Return" documents ski mountaineer Hilaree O'Neill's attempt to summit Hkakabo Razi, Myanmar's highest mountain, last year.

O'Neill faced challenges like dwindling rations, life-threatening hypothermia and personality conflicts, according to Orr.

"The challenge wasn't getting to the top of that highest peak," Orr said. "The challenge was the people she went with."

The other two National Geographic Live! events will be screenings of "Ocean Soul" with Brian Skerry on Dec. 29 and "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter on Jan. 19.

"National Geographic had announced it wanted to stretch its wings from New York, and we were one its locations," Orr said. "We are all armchair adventurers. While we can't afford some of these trips, we can get the second-hand thrill from those who have gone before us."

Rhythm and activism

Three dance companies will hit the Eccles Center stage this season — Bodytraffic on Dec. 8; Parksons Dance on March 30, 2019 and Dorrance Dance on April 13, 2019.

The schedule of musical performances includes Broadway star Sutton Foster on New Year's Eve and Irish fiddlers and step dancersNatalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on Feb. 16, 2019.

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will feature the It Gets Better Project during its performance on Feb. 9

It Gets Better started with the L.A. Theatreworks with the L.A. Gay Men's Chorus in 2010 as a result of LGBTQ teen suicides in due to bullying, Orr said.

"This year the project was transferred to the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, who are friends of ours," Orr said. "The chorus will come to Park City with actors for a week and do some work in schools with the Park City Council and with nonprofits."

Other musical performances will include Red Molly on Dec. 1 and the Birds of Chicago on March 23, 2019.

Orr said the goal with this season's musical schedule was to bring something new to the table.

"The music this year was a little departure from the past," Orr said. "There are a lot of places around Utah where you will see musicians play music that you know again and again, so we wanted to introduce interesting, new musicians to this community. The musicians we will bring here will create a sense of intimacy that Park City audiences love in a pretty big space."

Rounding out the season are talks with David and Nic Sheff, the father and son who are the subjects of the upcoming docudrama, "Beautiful Boy" on Dec. 15; internet pioneer Jaron Lanier on Jan. 5, 2019 and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who was part of the team that shed light on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct. Kantor will give her presentation on Jan. 18.

"This season is rich in ideas and performers who take you out of your comfort zone," Orr said. "We are charting some new territory."