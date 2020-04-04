Bored at home? Park City Museum asks for photo submissions of Parkites and visitors enjoying winter over the years.

On April 1, 1981, three gorillas took a run at Park City Mountain Resort to celebrate Clown Day. The Park City Museum is seeking submissions of winter photos such as this and others of local residents and visitors enjoying the season for a digital exhibit that is scheduled to open on Monday, April 20.

Courtesy of the Park City Historical Society and Museum, David Hampshire Collection

The public can submit photos to the Park City Museum for an upcoming digital exhibit that will open on Monday, April 20. Submission deadline is Thursday, April 17. Photos and descriptions can be emailed to research@parkcityhistory.org.

Although the Park City Museum doors are closed due to COVID-19, research coordinator Dalton Gackle is tapping local residents and visitors to help curate a digital exhibit.

“I’m asking people to submit photos of themselves, their relatives or ancestors participating in winter activities in Park City,” Gackle said. “I’m also asking them to provide some information about the photos like who is in it and when the photos were taken. People submitting an image of relatives might give more of a description with a small story about what was happening, while people submitting an image of themselves or their family might give a more full story of the experience.”

The submission deadline is Thursday, April 17, and the exhibit is scheduled to open on Monday, April 20. Photos and descriptions can be emailed to research@parkcityhistory.org.

The original deadline was April 8, but the museum extended the date so local students could participate during their spring break, Gackle said.

“This could also be a fun mini family history project for teachers to give their students or for parents to help interest their kids in history,” he said.

Gackle will accept any size photo, and he will format them into the right size for the digital platform.

“The photos will make up a digital version of a live exhibit and feature panels, but they will be formatted like an Instagram post,” Gackle said.

The photos will also go on Facebook as an album, though they will post individually on Instagram, he said.

“The plan will eventually include putting these photos on our website,” Gackle said.

So far, a majority of the submissions have been photographs that were taken in the past few years.

“We’re also looking for some historic photos as well,” Gackle said. “We’ve been a ski town since the 1960s, and locals have been skiing here and building snowmen or snowshoeing way before that.”

Gackle and Hannah Howard, the museum’s assistant, came up with the idea of recruiting the public to curate a physical exhibit back in February.

“We had the idea to engage visitors and local residents with the museum on a different level,” he said. “We thought it would be fun for them to contribute, and even participate in panels to talk about how it felt to have a personal attachment to the exhibit.”

Unfortunately, the idea was sabotaged by COVID-19 and the increased restrictions officials have put in place to combat it.

“Since no one can come into the museum now, we felt this would be a good time to bring the idea back and provide something fun and light for people to do while they are stuck at home during this scary and uncertain time,” Gackle said.

In addition to accepting photo submissions for the exhibit, Gackle is happy to help the public with other research projects.

“A lot of parents are homeschooling, and we want them to know that we are still here as a resource, even though our lights are out,” he said.

For research information, email Gackle or education director Diane Knispel at education@parkcityhistory.org.

The museum’s research department isn’t the only thing active, said executive director Sandra Morrison.

“All our usual online programs are available,” she said in an email. “(People can) check out our website to read our weekly ‘Way We Were’ column, and catch up on those (they’ve) missed over the past year, view a video tour of the museum, order historic images from our vast collection of historic photographs or research Park City history from our digital Park Record newspaper collection.”