BRAND PC pops up in time for the holiday season

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County's BRAND PC pop-up holiday exhibit and shop was slated to open Wednesday at Outlets Park City. A launch party that will be free and open to the public is planned for Friday.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County’s holiday tradition continues with the Dec. 1 opening of BRAND PC.

This year, the pop-up holiday exhibit and shop, which will be open through Dec. 24, will be located at Outlets Park City, 6699 N. Landmark Dr. Space K-110, said Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder.

“We’re in the upper lot and sandwiched between Banana Republic and PacSun,” she said. “The Outlets are our host sponsor and they are donating the space for us to use.”

To celebrate the new season and new space, the Arts Council will host a launch party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

“This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome,” Scudder said. “We will have a DJ and small appetizers, and we will also have a cash bar for adults.”

Many BRAND PC artists will be in attendance, which will provide opportunities for a public “meet and greet,” according to Scudder.

“A fun part of this pop-up is that it’s not just a retail endeavor,” she said. “We use it to tell the stories of our local makers and artists to help build the connections between these creatives and consumers and the public.”

These stories help the public get a glimpse behind these artisans’ works, Scudder said.

“Many of these artists came up with some creative hobbies during the COVID-19 pandemic while they were in quarantine, and that is a small silver lining of what has happened to the community,” she said. “And we wanted to help our community understand the passions of why these artists are making jewelry, clothing or other items.”

Arts Council of Park City & Summit County's BRAND PC pop-up exhibit and shop features the work of more than 50 local artisans and creative entrepreneurs.

Park Record file photo

This year’s BRAND PC pop-up will showcase more than 50 artists, entrepreneurs and creatives, Scudder said.

“We are confirming some last-minute additions,” she said. “That’s exciting, because it tells me that Park City is bursting with creative talent.”

Some of the participating brands include Gypsy Mountain Skulls, the Kimball Art Center, Ritual Chocolate, Forty Eight jewelry and Helen Knows Best skin care.

“Most, if not all, of these artists do not have brick-and-mortar stores,” Scudder said. “So this is where we, as an arts council who supports local makers and artisans, can serve as a platform for these artists.”

Alisha Niswander, owner of Threadheads, which features her crocheted hats, neck cowls, mittens and jumpers, is grateful for the opportunity to show at BRAND PC.

“I love BRAND PC because it gives me a location where I can send people to buy my products,” said Niswander in a statement.

Another BRAND PC alumni, Garth Franklin, founder and owner of Franklin Woodworking, is looking forward to showing at the pop-up again.

“BRAND PC has been great visibility for my business, and (it) created an invaluable community that connects local brands and makers,” Franklin said in a press release. “I still work with some clients that I met at my first BRAND PC in 2018.”

The Arts Council sent out an open call to artists for this year’s pop-up, Scudder said.

“The only requirement was that they needed to be a Summit County creative and have something they wanted to sell,” she said.

Scudder said BRAND PC would not have been possible if it weren’t for a special event grant given to the Arts Council from the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

“We are so grateful to them for the grant,” she said. “That also tells us they are invested in our local creative community.”

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County debuted the BRAND PC pop-up in 2016, and Scudder is happy to see the concept continue.

“We take pieces on consignment and represent the artists,” she said. “Many of these artists help run the store throughout the month.”

BRAND PC is not to be confused with the Arts Council’s sister store, CREATE PC, that is located at 544 Main St.

“CREATE PC is a community co-op gallery that focuses exclusively on fine art — namely paintings, ceramics and photography,” Scudder said. “BRAND PC pop-up, on the other hand, is more focused on functional products that include apparel, skin care, books, cards, candles and jewelry. These are all great stuff for gifts, and we have an impressive inventory.”

BRAND PC When: Noon-7 p.m., Dec. 1-24 Where: 6699 N. Landmark Dr. Space K-110 Web: brandedpc.org