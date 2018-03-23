Butcher’s Chop House carves out place on Main Street

Butcher’s Chop House is located at 751 Lower Main Street, in the Caledonian Building. Open seven days a week from 3 p.m. to midnight, with a late night menu available after 10 p.m. For more information, contact them at butcherschophouse.com or 435-647-0040.

Although both cities may be home to several fine steakhouses, no one would argue that there are few similarities Park City and Cincinnati, Butcher's Chop House & Bar's General Manager Ben Hoerst's hometown.

"When it comes to winter there [in Cincinnati,] restaurant business slows down; when it comes to winter here, it speeds up," he said. "I love cold weather, so working in it, and being surrounded by a place where people enjoy winter the same way I do, is wonderful. Because in Cincinnati, everybody hates winter."

Home now in Park City and at Butcher's, Hoerst seems to genuinely enjoy everything he has found here, from the county health code requiring servers taking off work when sick, to the creative names of the house cocktails, (Something About Rosemary and Miner's Hooch being among the top) created by food and beverage director Jason Yelton.

Butcher's place on Main Street, as well as in parent company Diversified Bars & Restaurant, is to provide a fine dining, family steak house, Hoerst said. Butcher's serves choice cut beef, from high quality, trusted, sources, and trims the whole loins in house, so the kitchen can see exactly what kind of meat they're receiving, he added.

Chef Jose Cuellar has been with Butcher's since its opening in 2003, creating the famous 'Butcher's Block' section of the menu, as well as a selection of entrees that broadens the menu into seafood, pasta, and pizzas.

With Yelton, Cuellar, and Hoerst combining their experience of fine dining, steak, and Park City's personality and needs, Butcher's has a strong management team, Hoerst said. That allows the restaurant's owners Jesse Shetler and Michelle Grant to be hands off, something Hoerst takes seriously.

"Jesse has got the right people in place, in his office, in management positions, everywhere. He trusts his people to make his vision possible. And when he comes in, he doesn't [offer] anything to complain about; he sees that his restaurants are being taken care of," he said.

This is a welcome difference for Hoerst. Different restaurants in his past taught him different areas of hospitality and led to his disinclination to work in corporate eatery, where creative control is minimal, and guest interactions are largely scripted.

"When you have that speech, every time a table sits next to them, and [the guest] hears the same thing over and over, it takes away from their experience," he said.

On the other hand, when Hoerst began working at Butcher's, he could build on the already solid staff values that embraced the guests' experiences.

"The love that this restaurant has for the level of service they provide; they actually care about their guests," he said. "It speaks volumes to me, because I've inherited and built a staff that cares about the product they're putting out, and they care about the guest experience."

Even the smallest guests seem to appreciate the effort.

"Kids will make us little designs from Wikki Stix (arts and crafts molding wax the restaurant gives to young children) and they give them to the servers. That's the kids' way of tipping us," Hoerst said. The back of the restaurant is filled with many of these "tips," he added.

Butcher's has plenty of opportunity to serve guests, with a scaled-down menu served between 3 and 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. to midnight every evening, bookending when most restaurants in the area are open.

"We want to make sure everybody knows they can come to Butcher's and feel that they're just as special as they are when they go to (higher priced) restaurants," Hoerst said.