Cam Gallagher and The Tasty Soul have fun ‘Rolling In the Deep’￼

Cam Gallagher and his band The Tasty Soul are gearing up to release a new single, “Rolling In the Deep.” The song, a cover of Adele’s No. 1 hit, is available for presave and will be released on all streaming services on Jan. 25.

Photo by Shayne Schultz

Cam Gallagher will be “Rolling in the Deep” in a couple of weeks.

The Park City-based saxophonist and leader of Cam Gallagher and The Tasty Soul will release the band’s own version of Adele ’s 2011 No. 1 hit on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The tune, which is currently available to pre-save on all streaming services, came together last summer, according to Gallagher.

“The band was super fortunate to play some bar shows and corporate gigs as well as some public shows through Mountain Town Music ,” he said. “For those shows in particular, a lot of people wanted to hear greatest hits and cover band things.”

“Rolling In the Deep” was one song that rose to the surface, and it got a huge response, Gallagher said.

“I remember everybody loving it, but after playing it over and over again, we had started to get a little fatigued,” he said.

So, during one August show at Newpark Plaza, Gallagher decided to shift things around.

“I told my drummer to give me a Clyde Stubbfield kind of groove like what he did when he was with James Brown,” Gallagher said. “After he was off and running, I looked at my bass player and told him it’s time to shine. I told him to play whatever he was feeling.”

The audience loved it, according to Gallagher.

“They were getting up and dancing and grooving, and ever since then I knew we had something cool,” he said.

Two days later, the band booked a session at Counterpoint Studios in Salt Lake City to record the song.

“It’s always a great atmosphere there, and we love working with them,” Gallagher said about the studio. “There was also such a great vibe with the band.”

The band on “Rolling In the Deep” were mostly the same as the lineup, including drummer Desean Bryant, guitarist Chance Wilson, bassist Dante Clevere and pianist Zane Smith, who recorded Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s debut album “Funk Out” that was released last year.

“My band is a fun collective and there’s a revolving door of some really incredible musicians,” he said. “The only difference was our vocalist, Raven Flowers. She has that soul, and she killed it.”

To help create the Tasty Soul vibe for the new song, the band fell back on its trademark to “have fun and be energetic,” Gallagher said.

“We’re all about music that makes people want to smile and dance,” he said. “We could be playing a ballad, and something will happen in the song that will make you want to get up and move. I mean, at this point, we’ve all been playing with each other for so long that we know how to play off of one another and get to these cool points in our songs where we build something and take off from there.”

Still, there is a challenge playing a new version of a tune that other artists have taken to the charts, Gallagher said.

“Adele is like one of the biggest pop stars, ever, and her version of the song has been all over the radio,” he said. “When you hear a song like that, everyone knows the song a certain way. So you want to handle it with care. It can be a little challenging thinking outside the box, but to make a song your own and unique is also a way to pay tribute and complement the original, while moving in a new direction.”

Although Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul don’t have any upcoming gigs until March, the band is working on new releases.

“We have some originals we’ve been sitting on, so we’re fine-tuning them,” Gallagher said. “We’re also in the process of mixing and mastering a live album. And we’re going to release that soon. But in the meantime, we hope people keep it funky and enjoy ‘Rolling in the Deep.’”