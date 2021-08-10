Cam Gallagher and the Tasty Soul starts up the free and funky Concerts in the Cul de Sac series

Cam Gallagher and the Tasty Soul will play the inaugural Concerts in the Cul de Sac performance Friday at Park Meadows. Gallagher wants the community to connect through music during the concerts.

Photo by Shayne Schultz

Cameron Gallagher wants his neighborhood to get funky.

The tenor saxophonist will lead his band, Cam Gallagher and the Tasty Soul, in the inaugural performance of his Concert in the Cul de Sac concept at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at 858 Red Maple Court in Park Meadows. The show is free and open to the public.

“This is where my home is, and anyone can show up,” said Gallagher, who has a degree in music from the University of Utah. “We also encourage people who play instruments to bring them if they feel like sitting in and playing with the band.”

The Concerts in the Cul de Sac concept is a way for the community to connect through music as a response to COVID-19, according to Gallagher.

“My occupation as a musician is heavily reliant on human interactions, and the global pandemic hit musicians hard,” he said.

The idea came to Gallagher as he reflected on his time growing up in Park City.

“The one thing I’ve noticed is that there is a strong sense of community here, more than anywhere I’ve ever been,” he said. “So, I wanted the concert to help us get back to Park City’s sense of community, and, more selfishly, get us to perform and play music that will make people happy.”

The concerts are also a way for people to recognize and enjoy the beauty of the area, Gallagher said.

“We encourage everyone to take in the outdoor lifestyle and walk, run, bike or hike to our neighborhood, and have fun while socially distancing,” he said.

Cam Gallagher and the Tasty Soul came together a few years ago, and the current lineup features guitarist Andreas Reyes, trombonist Dylan Wolfe, alto saxophonist Zane Peterson, drummer Levi Ollerton and bassist Dante Clevere.

“It’s a lot of Park City High School graduates I met at Westminster College and the University of Utah’s department of jazz,” he said.

Gallagher decided to study music after years of enjoying it in his home.

“I’m the only musician in my family, but everyone is heavily influenced by various music genres and art forms,” he said. “I grew up where music was played 24/7 in the house. It was a common topic of conversation, and my parents would play Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ as a lullaby for me. So it was always around me.”

Throughout his musical career, Gallagher has had the opportunity to perform in various festivals, including the prestigious Telluride Jazz Festival, Croatian International Jazz Festival and the Puerto Vallarta Jazz Festival.

Gallagher has also performed with Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning musicians such as Kris Johnson, Randy Brecker, Victor Wooten, Jerry Cortez of Tower of Power, Jeff Coffin and Reshawn Ross of the Dave Matthews Band.

Gallagher enjoys performing as much as he enjoys writing music.

“Writing music is about exploring your own mind and seeing what’s there, as well as taking inspiration from other artists you listen to,” he said. “While writing songs, you figure out your own musical voice. I always think that’s a great challenge and a brain puzzle, because it’s an endless pursuit that is incredibly addictive.”

Gallagher’s biggest challenge of songwriting is fighting his perfectionist tendencies.

“When that part of me comes out, I find that I will work on something for a very long time,” he said with a laugh.

Performing music feeds another part of Gallagher’s creative tendencies.

“There’s something super incredible about getting a group of musicians who share an unspoken musical language together,” he said. “You don’t have to verbalize anything, but you have this organic feeling. And sometimes you feel an intensity pulsing through your body, and it makes for a beautiful time.”

An added bonus for Gallagher is performing for a responsive audience.

“What makes it even better is when you have people there who genuinely enjoy what you’re doing,” he said. “You see them dancing and smiling, and that makes me want to perform all the time. Because there is nothing like the human interaction between the audience and performer.”

Saturday’s Cul de Sac concert is the first of hopefully more events, Gallagher said.

“If it’s well-received, we hope to do many more in the future,” he said. “We would like to have other cul de sacs in the community become a part of the series, because it would be a great way to branch out to the other awesome neighborhoods in Park City.”