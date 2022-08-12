Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s delicious new album gets the ‘Funk Out’

Park City-based saxophonist Cam Gallagher, leader of Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul, takes a solo during a recent performance. The band, known for its Cul-de-Sac concerts during COVID-19 shutdown, has released its debut album, “Funk Out,” on all streaming services.

Photo by Shyane Schultz

“Funk Out,” the debut album by local jazz and funk band Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul , was originally supposed to be a live recording.

“My band played at Soundwell in Salt lake City on June 22, and we had the recordings ready, and we were ready to use them,” said Gallagher, who calls Park Meadows home. “Unfortunately, we had a last-minute technical difficulty. So we decided to hit the studio and make this an actual studio album.”

“Funk Out,” currently available through all streaming services, boasts six original songs — “Funky Stuff,” “California Baby,” “Funky Stitches,” “Snickelfritz,” “Punch FUNK (the Chase)” and “Mad Tea Party.”

“Originally we had six originals, and five covers we had been working on, but I really wanted to make something that exemplified my band and our sound,” Gallagher said. “As much as we love doing covers, I wanted this to be something I could call my own.”

Still, Gallagher decided to record a cover of the 1985 Tears for Fears’ No. 1 hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Gallagher, who conceived the live Concerts in the Cul de Sac performances during the early days of COVID-19, wrote all of the lyrics and all the music for the originals. He also did the arrangement of the Tears for Fears tune, which, in turn, was inspired by a recording of the song by the Boston-based funk band, Lettuce.

“One of my favorite bands of all time, Lettuce, and I get a lot of inspiration from them,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to connect with them, take some lessons and learn some wisdom.”

When Lettuce dropped the single in the winter of 2019, the song hit Gallagher “on a whole different level.”

“The way they play it encompasses every human emotion, and that had a huge impact on me,” he said. “I wanted to immediately pay homage to Lettuce and try to do our own recording of the song justice by putting my own twist on it as a thank you to them.”

Tenor saxophonist Gallagher and The Tasty Soul — guitarist Chance Wilson, bassist Dante Clevere, drummer Desean Bryant, pianist Zane Smith, vocalist Sarah Hakes, alto saxophonist Joe Machuca, trumpeter Bryant Jordan and trombonists Jared Ramos and Jack English — went into Counterpoint Studios, run by Terrance DH, in Salt Lake City on June 28, and finished recording July 2.

“Funk Out,” Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s debut album is out now and available through all streaming services. The album. recorded at Counterpoint Studios in Salt Lake City, features six original tunes and one cover.

Courtesy of Cam Gallagher

Although the current incarnation of the band has performed 15 to 20 shows altogether, the recording sessions served as Bryant’s first time playing the music, Gallagher said.

“It was the first time Desean was playing the music with us, so he sight-read it all,” he said.

Still, the sessions went smoothly.

“I think we got everything down in one or two takes, and that was great because I wanted the album to be as authentic and raw and true to the musicians and their musicality,” Gallagher said. “We were set up in different sound booths, but we had this cool eye contact with each other. Since we know each other so well, we were able to pick up on all of our little idiosyncrasies. We just let it flow and tried to do everything as quickly as possible.”

The album was engineered by David Devaney and Violet Helm, according to Gallagher.

“All the engineers were great, and there was just something in the air when we all got together,” he said. “We all clicked, and the band was just feeling so happy to be creating something new. That took a lot of pressure off us.”

Releasing “Funk Out” is a dream come true for Gallagher.

“I’ve wanted to release music my whole life, but we really started to talk about making an album last fall,” he said. “Then we got sidetracked with life, live performances and raising funds so we could record it.”

In July, Gallagher felt the band had raised adequate money to make the album.

“We knew once we figured out our schedules that we had to do this as soon as possible,” he said.

The album symbolizes more than a dream fulfilled, Gallagher said.

“It means everything to me, because it also shows how far the band has come in the past year,” he said. “Now, we can put our music out all over Utah and the world, and hopefully have a positive effect on people. We hope they can enjoy it and want to move, groove and dance to the music.”

So far, “Funk Out” is only available on streaming services, but Gallagher is tossing around the idea of printing some CDs.

“People should stay tuned to our website, Instagram , Spotify and Apple Music profiles,” he said. “In the meantime, long live the funk, and thanks to Park City for everything.”