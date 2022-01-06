Cancellation of in-person Sundance events impacts Park City arts organizations

The Egyptian Theatre, pictured during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, will not screen any films after Sundance canceled in-person events for this year’s event.

Park Record file photo

While the cancellation of the in-person element of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival due to COVID-19 concerns will undoubtedly affect the local economy, three local arts nonprofits that provide venues for screenings — Park City Institute, Park City Film and the Egyptian Theatre — are taking things in stride.

“First and foremost we’re fully supportive of Sundance to put the health and safety of the community, their patrons and everyone involved ahead of pushing the film festival through,” said Ari Ioannides, executive director of the Park City Institute, which shares the Eccles Center with Sundance. “This is the second year that COVID-19 has interrupted the Sundance Film Festival and taken away one of the jewels that make Park City so great.”

Sundance announced Wednesday that it was scrapping all live events in Park City and shifting the festival to an entirely online platform, similar to how the event was held in 2021. Organizers indicated the latest coronavirus surge, spurred by the omicron variant, made holding the in-person festival unwise.

Wang, whose art-house nonprofit Park City Film calls the Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library home, shared Ioannides’ sentiment.

“We totally applaud Sundance’s decision,” said Wang. “It was the best decision to make, given the circumstances, and we appreciate all they’re doing.”

Park City Film will have to forgo its biggest fundraiser of the year, selling concessions during the Sundance Film Festival, after festival organizers announced the cancellation of in-person events.

Courtesy of Park City Film

Barton, the manager of the Egyptian Theatre, the first theater to ever screen a Sundance film in the mid 1980s, said he is not disappointed with Sundance’s decision.

“We know it was a hard one to make, and we won’t make their lives more miserable by being unhappy about it,” he said. “We’re nonprofit partners here, who happen to occupy the same building.”

While Barton is still trying to figure out how the change will affect the Egyptian Theatre, he said the biggest impact is losing out on Sundance Film Festival screenings.

“We’re not really injured, but we had screenings scheduled,” he said. “They had already been reduced, but not by much.”

Sundance’s plan for this year took away the traditional midnight screenings and a few time slots during the day, Barton said.

“Overall it was going to be an in-person festival with all the COVID protocols in place,” he said. “But not anymore. So, it is what it is.”

One of the reasons Ioannides’ feels heartbroken is because the Park City Institute’s Filmmakers in the Classroom student outreach program will be put on hold for another year.

The program brings in award-winning, short-film filmmakers, writers, directors and producers to Park City High School during Sundance, according to Ioannides.

The last time Park City Institute presented Filmmakers in the Classroom was in 2019, and more than 1,000 students participated, he said.

“Students get a chance to screen the films and hold private Q-and-A with these filmmakers,” Ioannides said. “This has become one of our most visible ways for Park City Institute to meet that education and community outreach component (of our mission). So it’s sad that it won’t happen again this year.”

For Wang, the loss of screenings in the library means Park City Film will lose out on one of its biggest fundraisers — selling concessions for Sundance screenings — for a second year.

“We were almost 100% full of volunteers, so people were ready and willing to do that hard work during the festival,” she said. “That was heartwarming because it showed that even during the challenges of the current health situation, people were willing to come out and show their support.”

The money raised by selling concessions helps fund Park City Film programming, according to Wang.

That includes paying for licenses for live and virtual film screenings at the library and the summer drive-in series at the Utah Olympic Park, she said.

“As you have seen in the past we have been able to use the fundraiser money to bring back some of the Sundance films,” she said. “We look forward to doing the same thing later this year.”

Still, the public can show support for Park City Institute, Park City Film and the Egyptian Theatre in different ways throughout the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

“Certainly buying memberships is always an option,” Wang said. “People can also buy tickets and participate in our in-person and virtual screenings, as well as buy an extra bag of popcorn online and turn that into a donation.”

Filmmaker Randall Christopher speaks to students at Park City High School during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival about his short film “The Driver is Red.” The screening and question-and-answer session were part of the Filmmakers in the Classroom program.

Park Record file photo

Donations to the Park City Institute are always appreciated, Ioannides said.

“Many people have stepped forward and given us unrestricted funds that have allowed us to continue to bring world-class storytellers to Park City,” he said. “They’ve stepped up and helped sustain us when we were shut down and couldn’t produce any shows at all. And while we aren’t able to offer them free tickets to Sundance screenings this year, we are finding ways to continue to thank them with all of this shifting ground.”

Ioannides also said Park City Institute is currently selling tickets for its upcoming Professor of Rock series that will include live performances by Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Kenny Loggins and Air Supply.

Barton also encouraged people to purchase tickets for upcoming performances at the Egyptian Theatre. And he also said people can become Pharaoh Club members or renew their memberships.

Club members receive opportunities to participate in various activities and enjoy exclusive entertainment performances, he said.

In the meantime, the three venues will remain dark during the festival to show respect to Sundance.

“We invite everyone to go online to participate virtually in Sundance,” Wang said. “This is a great opportunity to access and see some fantastic, world-class films that haven’t been seen before from the comfort of your own homes.”