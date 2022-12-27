Canyons Village lights off its traditional New Year’s Eve party￼

Canyons Village will host its annual New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature fireworks and live music.

Courtesy of Park City Mountain

Canyons Village will wrap up 2022 in style on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The annual end-of-the-year party, which has become a tradition for many local residents, guests and Park City Mountain, will feature live music, food, drinks and a firework display, said Emily McDonald, the resort’s communications manager.

“We’ll have some food and beverage stations and bars set up in the forum starting at noon,” she said.

The live music lineup for the free festivities starts at 3 p.m., and the list includes DJ Don , Freida and The Feel Goodz and Rage Against The Supremes (RATS) on The Forum stage.

The music will be followed by a firework display at 7:30 p.m., according to McDonald.

In addition, the village’s shops and restaurants, including the Umbrella Bar, will be open during the event.

Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham will perform a New Year’s Eve concert at 9 p.m. at Aprés Pendry at Canyons Village.

Photo by Bryce Johnson

For those who want to stay up later, Park City-based musical couple Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham will perform a free two-and-a-half hour New Year’s concert starting at 9 p.m. at the Aprés Pendry .

Local favorite Rage Against the Supremes is one of music groups that will perform New Year’s Eve on the Canyons Village Forum Stage. Other artists include DJ Don and Freida and The Feel Goodz.

Courtesy of Rage Against the Surpremes

The event, which will end at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, will include a New Year’s Eve countdown and balloon drop.

“New Year’s Eve is a great time to come together to celebrate friends old and new,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain. “We’re excited to continue to partner with Canyons Village Management Association to bring to life a New Year’s celebration that is fun and welcoming for our guests and community.”