Canyons Village ready to blast off into 2018

New Year's Eve sits on the cusp of possibilities.

It's a time for reflection and projection, but also a time for celebration.

One of Summit County's New Year's Eve parties will be held at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, said Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain brand experience manager.

The Park Record caught up with Ryan for an email interview about Sunday's festivities.

When asked why is it important for Park City Mountain to provide a place for people to enjoy live music, dancing and fireworks, Ryan said.

"New Year's Eve is a festive night and it's even better when you get to celebrate on the mountain after a day of skiing or snowboarding," she said. "We love hosting our annual New Year's celebration and fireworks show at Canyons Village and it means a lot to us to provide a place for both locals and visitors to come together and celebrate the coming year with free music, dancing and fireworks."

The evening's activities will start at 5:30 p.m. with live dance music on the Canyons Village Stage, Ryan said.

"This year, we're excited to have local Utah cover band Metro Music Club perform before the fireworks show. We'll also have a lot of fun activities for kids and families to enjoy together," she said.

Other activities will actually start in the afternoon.

"Before the New Year's Eve Celebration, a magician will perform in the Canyons Village from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. for kids and families to enjoy," she said.

Fireworks will start at 7:30 p.m.

"The kids will love watching the fireworks show [and] we'll also have glow sticks and New Year's Party Supplies like horns to help the kids ring in the New Year," Ryan said.

The evening will cap off with a Roaring Twenties New Year's Party will be held at the Grand Summit Hotel.

Dinner will be served from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and live music and dancing will run from until 1 a.m.

The cost is $169 for adults and $99 for children ages 12 and younger. Guests who want to attend the Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Party can RSVP by calling 435-615-3336.

Ryan said 1920s attire is encouraged but not required.

For information about Park City Mountain's New Year's Eve celebration, visit https://www.parkcitymountain.com/explore-the-resort/during-your-stay/event-detail-page.aspx?id={0295fd8b-34f2-42b8-a6c0-7a44ba1190fe}