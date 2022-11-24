Canyons Village set to brighten up the holiday season￼

Fireworks will cap Canyons Village’s sixth annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25. The evening will also feature ice sculpture demonstrations and live music.

Courtesy of Canyons Village Management Association

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will light up the holiday season with its sixth annual tree lighting ceremony and fireworks .

The event,held on Friday, Nov. 25, has become a tradition for many people and families, said Whitney W. Ryan, Canyons Village Management Association director of marketing and public relations.

“We wanted to bring this long-standing tradition to Canyons Village to give all guests something to look forward to while kicking off their holiday season with us,” she said. “Plus, culminating the evening with fireworks is a fun way to end the evening. We are not only lighting the tree; we are lighting up the night sky.”

The tree, which will be lit around 5:45 p.m., is located in the Canyons Village Forum, just left of the stage by the Sundial archway, and Ryan says seeing the event in its sixth year means a lot to the resort.

“I love the tree lighting, (and) it is one of my favorite annual events,” she said. “It brings the community together and truly signifies that the holidays are here. I was a part of the first Canyons Village tree lighting and am thrilled to be a part of this sixth-annual tradition in Canyons Village. I am looking forward to many more.”

The party is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will feature live music by Flamingo , which is programmed by CVMA’s partner, Mountain Town Music, Ryan said.

“They are from Salt Lake City, and (they play) jazz and blues, inspired by New Orleans, Havana, and Miami,” she said. “They performed at last year’s tree lighting and were a crowd favorite. Mountain Town Music (is) an excellent partner and brings high-quality artists to entertain our Canyons Village guests.”

The afternoon will also showcase an ice-carving demonstration by Iceworks , which is based in Salt Lake City, Ryan said.

“Iceworks has been a CVMA and resort partner for many years,” she said. “Our guests love watching the ice carving demonstration. It is usually a surprise design and always adds a different and fun element to our events.”

Santa will also be on hand to take photos from 4:30-5:45 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to shoot off at 5:50 p.m., said Ryan, who enjoys spending time with friends and family during this time of the year.

“What I love most about the holiday season is continuing my family’s holiday traditions and gathering with friends and family whether at home, on the slopes, or at events around town,” she said. “I also love going holiday shopping in our local shops and finding unique and special gifts for loved ones. There is such a wonderful feeling in the air during the holiday season.”