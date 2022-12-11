Changes raises the spirit of this year’s Holiday Spectacular and Sing-a-Long

Courtesy of the Egyptian Theatre

This year’s Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-a-Long is a “spectacular Spectacular,” said Director Amber Hansen.

“We finally put together a show that we always intended it to be,” she said. “It’s a true variety show with ensemble numbers, dancing and a live band on stage.”

The locally-produced performance will run from Dec.15-18, one night more than last year, at the Egyptian Theatre, and tickets are on sale now, Hansen said.

“We tried to limit things so it wouldn’t be hard to manage, but we still have 47 people in the show, anyway,” she said with a laugh. “There are performers from ages 3 through 80-plus.”

Hansen and Musical Director Debra Cook came up with the idea to shift the format away from a talent-show format into a variety revue after last year’s performance.

“Even after coming back two years after the pandemic, we went about it where we’d introduce this person and the next person and the next person, and the feedback we got was that it was getting stale,” Hansen said. “So we made some changes.”

The first changes came about in the auditions.

“We didn’t hold auditions this year for people to do numbers like in the past,” Hansen said. “We auditioned them to be in an ensemble, and then we put them in the show wherever they were needed.”

Another change was staying close to the script throughout the run.

“Traditionally it’s been a different show every night, but this year we will do the same show every night,” Hansen said. “And it isn’t just one soloist after another. We have a group of great children’s choirs who will back up some numbers. And we have choreography.”

The performers even include kids who are part of the Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre program, Hansen said.

“They will do ‘A Peanuts Christmas’ and we’ve got a couple of guys recreating the classic David Bowie and Bing Crosby ‘Little Drummer Boy’ scene from the 1970s,” she said.

In addition, the Park City Follies, the troupe that presents an annual theatrical spoof in the spring, is scheduled to do a skit and a number, Hansen said.

“We have been working to make this holiday spectacular inclusive to all holidays, and we had a Hanukkah selection ready, but the person had to drop out,” she said. “So the Park City Follies stepped up. We’re hoping we can include a Hanukkah piece next year.”

Santa Claus, who goes by the moniker Little St. Nick, is still a part of the spectacular, and this year, he has a bigger role, Hansen said.’

“We will still give out presents and candy canes to the kids, and they will be able to talk with Santa,” she said. “But he will also be more involved in the show where he will do some bits throughout the night.”

Even the audience sing-a-longs have been beefed up, according to Hansen.

“We have several songs that involve everybody in the audience, and they will be led by some talented singers who perform in various choirs,” she said.

Hansen has held rehearsals with Cook and the cast every Saturday since September, and she is looking forward to presenting the show to the community.

“This is one of the only opportunities for locals of all ages to be on the Egyptian Theatre stage, and it’s coming together nicely,” she said. “There are some people who come to town, and this is the only interaction they have with the Egyptian Theatre. So we set the bar high to dazzle them and get everyone into the holiday spirit through this immersive showcase.”