Chop Shop specializes in meaty offerings

John Courtney, co-owner and butcher at Chop Shop, selects various cuts of meats for a customer. Courtney aims to offer locally sourced meat.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Chop Shop at the Newpark Town Center gives local meat lovers a sumptuous reason to rejoice.

The 1,700-square-foot space, located at 1177 Center Drive, offers an array of beef, pork, lamb and poultry, and a variety of local cheeses and charcuterie options in an European-style deli setting.

The endeavor, which features three dry/aging units and a wood-fired oven, is the brainchild of partners Chuck Heath, Dan Ibach and butcher John Courtney, who met in Las Vegas during one of the city’s food-truck cook-offs, known as House Brawls, according to Courtney.

“These late-night competitions were held eight to 10 times a year where chefs battle it out for charity,” said Courtney, who won the event twice in a row. “The last time we did it, Dan and Chuck happened to be there, and I met them briefly.”

Courtney reengaged with Ibach and Heath after relocating to Park City last year.

“Chuck invited me to his house, and Dan and his wife were there,” he said. “We had a charcuterie board and started chatting about food.”

Chop Shop specializes in charcuterie boards. The Date Night board features four selections each of cheeses and meats.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Ibach and Heath talked about visiting a shop called Journeyman Meat in Healdsburg, California, which is a European-styled butcher shop. And after spending time on the ski slopes and exploring the area, Courtney noticed the need for a similar business in Park City.

“We continued our conversation and drew up some business plans and logos, and three of us became partners and started the venture last March,” Courtney said. “We started construction in August, and here we are.”

The Chop Shop idea is to offer as many locally and responsibly sourced products as possible, he said.

“That’s very important to me, because Utah is a cornucopia of great ranchers and farmers,” he said. “The land also yields itself to a higher quality of life for the animals.”

Courtney visited many of the local ranchers and farmers, which includes Ballerina Farms, Three Shepherds Lamb, Wasatch Wagyu and Cold Creek Farms, to name a few, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I try to stay as close to home as possible, but if we can’t get something locally, we’ll go get it,” he said.

To do that, Courtney has reached out to providers in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Italy.

“We believe the farmers and ranchers are the cornerstone of our business, which is why we pick the best of the best when it comes to our purveyors,” he said. “We pride ourselves on knowing each purveyor we work with personally.”

In addition to cuts of meat and cheeses, Chop House offers various handmade sandwiches including the Butter Dip, which features dry-aged beef, caramelized onions, Swiss sourdough and house au jus.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Chop Shop specializes in a menu of butchered and cured meats, wood-fired pizzas, hand-made sandwiches, charcuterie boards and cheeses.

The store offers delivery or pic up or limited in-store seating, according to Courtney.

“We have four seats available, first-come-first served at the counter,” he said. “We ask for social distancing and follow all Summit County Health Department rules.”

Courtney and his staff already follow many of those rules, because of the meat and cheese industry.

“Our shop needs to be really cold and really clean, and we wash our hands several times a day, if not several times an hour,” he said.

Courtney is humbled to be part of the Park City area’s hospitality community.

“People have worked hard, especially during the pandemic, to keep the community thriving,” he said. “We feel lucky to be part of the food and beverage movement here in Park City.”