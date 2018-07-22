Chris Blue will show why he won ‘The Voice’

Park City Institute’s St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series will feature “The Voice” winner Chris Blue at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Quinn’s Field. Tickets are $49 and $89. For information, visit http://www.bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org .

Chris Blue, the winner of the 12th season of "The Voice," NBC's musical competition, remembers when he first wanted to become an entertainer.

He was two years old and celebrating Christmas at his grandmother's home in Florida.

"My uncle popped in a VHS tape of this gospel quartet called the Canton Spirituals, and I remember how I stood there in a diaper and watched the video for two hours straight," said Blue, who will perform the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert on Monday. "I didn't move. I didn't cry. I didn't ask for food or my bottle, because I was so captivated by the music that came from this group."

Even at that age, Blue saw how the audience responded to these singers, he said.

I wanted to make people cry tears of joy and help them know that everything is going to be OK..."Chris Blue,'The Voice' winner

"I also saw how the singers responded to the energy that was in the room. That energy protruded from the tape to me, and I knew I wanted to do something to make people happy as these singer had done."

That was the time Blue, the youngest of seven siblings, decided he wanted to be a singer.

"I wanted to make people cry tears of joy and help them know that everything is going to be OK, no matter what they're dealing with" he said. "I wanted to let people know that we would all get through whatever they faced together."

To Blue, music isn't the only universal experience in life.

"Trials are also universal," he said. "Everyone goes through tribulation and I want to be the light that will help people come out the other side."

The singer's philosophy comes from his upbringing in church.

"Being a man of faith, I truly believe we have purpose here on Earth, just because of what took us to be where we are," he said. "That was our first victory, and that tells me there is something bigger than just getting lucky. So before I leave, I want to serve my purpose, which is to spread light and love."

To do that, Blue sings.

"I want people to hear me and be inspired to do whatever they want to do in life," he said. "My own life has been fueled and filled with hope. I haven't been here (on Earth) very long, but if music has gotten me through my rough times, I want it to get others through theirs as well."

In addition to reeceiving $100,000 and signing a recording contract with Universal Music Group, winning "The Voice" has amplified Blue's desire to spread joy, he said.

"It has caused me to work extremely hard, because this gave me a glimpse of how hard you have to work in the music industry," he said. "It is a business, and to become successful, you have to take things on and not shy away. So I approach music with a more intense focus now. I'm extremely intentional about what I want to produce through my music."

Blue still reels when he thinks about his time on "The Voice" last year.

"Being on the show, for me, was a milestone, because I had never competed for anything on a national level and I was there competing with excellence from all over the world," he said. "It felt unreal. I was waiting for someone to smack me and wake me up."

Things got more surreal when Alicia Keys, Usher and music manager Johnny Wright took him under their wings.

"I never thought I would be good enough to make the show, let alone to have Alicia turn her chair around to choose me," he said. "Having the approval of Alicia Keys, Usher and Johnny Wright, was, in the moment, shocking. And having their support has been humbling, gratifying and somewhat of a relief, because whether we admit it or not, we all look for approval from someone. So having the support of people like them tells me that I may be doing something right."

Blue has taken his experience on "The Voice" to also put his career in a new perspective.

"'The Voice' is over with me, so now I'm in a new race," he said. "I'm in a new competition. It's called life. All I want now is to finish this competition, because it's about showing those who come behind me how to finish."