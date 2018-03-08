City seeks submissions for Award art

Park City seeks artist proposals for two- or three-dimensional works for the 2017 Annual Historic Preservation Award.

The 2017 is not a typo, said Anya Grahn, historic preservation planner with the Park City Planning Department.

"In November, 2017, Park City's Historic Preservation Board [HPB} selected the historic Egyptian Theatre at 328 Main Street, Park City as the recipient of the 2017 Historic Preservation Award," Grahn said. "So we are now seeking artists to submit proposals of art that will depict the Egyptian Theatre."

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 16, at Park City Municipal Corp. by mail to Planning Department, 445 Marsac Avenue, P.O. Box 1480, Park City, UT 84060.

Submission forms are available now at City Hall, or by emailing anya.grahn@parkcity.org or by visiting http://www.parkcity.org.

"We aren't looking for a completed piece of art at this time," Grahn said. "We're happy to accept a portfolio, resume and proposed budget of the artist to get a feeling of what their style is. How the artists depict and document the building is up to them."

The proposed art needs to meet one of the following seven categories:

• Adaptive Re-use

• Infill Development

• Excellence in Restoration

• Sustainable Preservation

• Embodiment of Historical Context

• Connectivity of Site

• Stewardship

"The board will pick a project that fits and exemplifies one of the categories and honor it by commissioning a piece of art," Grahn said. "A subcommittee comprised of three members of the HPB will look at all the proposals and selects the artist."

Previous award recipients include:

• 2011: High West Distillery, oil painting by Sid Ostergaard

• 2012: Washington School House Hotel, oil painting by Jan Perkins

• 2013: 515 Main Street, painting by Bill Kranstover, and 929 Park Avenue, painting by Dori Pratt

• 2014: Garage at 101 Prospect, painting by Bill Kranstover

• 2015: 562 Main Street, painting by Cara Jean Means

• 2016: California Comstock, painting by Hilary Honadel

All of the art are showcased on the main and second levels of City Hall, Grahn said.

"These past works have been two-dimensional work – paintings or woodblock prints – but proposals can cover different art forms, such as three-dimensional art like sculptures," she said. "And artists of all levels from amateur to professional can submit proposals."

Selected finalists may be invited to interview with the Awards Committee in early March, according to Grahn.

There are some restrictions, she said.

"The work must be approximately 24 inches by 18 inches, and no more than 24 inches square," Grahn said. "It's not required to have a frame, however, if it is framed, the frame should be no more than three inches wide. And sculptures sizes should fall close within those guidelines."

The selection will be made no later than April 6, and the announcement will be made on May 9.

"May is Historic Preservation Month," Grahn said.

There will be five award winners.

"The top winner will have their artwork commissioned for the project, and the other five will receive a bronze plaque," she said.