Climate change is the root of ‘Youth v. Gov’ documentary

Christi Cooper's documentary "Youth v. Gov" is about the climate change-based lawsuit known as Juliana v. United States that alleges lawmakers violated younger generations' constitutional rights by failing to protect essential public trust resources.

Courtesy of Park City Film

In 2015, 21 youth and Earth Guardians, an organization that trains young people to become future leaders, sued the U.S. Government for its failure to control climate change.

The suit, known as Juliana v. United States, alleges lawmakers violated these youths’ constitutional rights to “life, liberty and property,” and failed to protect essential public trust resources.

Christi Cooper’s documentary, “Youth v. Gov,” which Park City Film will screen in partnership with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter on April 21, tells the story of the lawsuit, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“While Greta Thunberg has gotten a lot of accolades and press coverage for her climate-change awareness work as an individual, it was fascinating for me to see a group of young people between the ages of 14 to 25 come together as a collective to actively sue the U.S. Government for its inaction around climate change,” Wang said. “As you come to learn in the documentary, the government, over the decades, was told that the warning signs were there. The carbon emissions were changing the climate to catastrophic ends and the government was not doing anything about it.”

The aspect of taking judicial action to bring the issue of climate change to the foreground fascinated Wang, who has a master’s degree in environmental policy.

“This is beyond marching in the streets and talking with legislative bodies,” she said. “This is about looking at another recourse for action — taking it to the courts.”

The plaintiffs are represented by Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit public-interest law firm that “provides strategic, campaign-based legal services to youth from diverse backgrounds to secure their legal rights to a safe climate,” according to its mission statement.

“What this film shows is that going through the judicial branch is potentially an effective way to get the actions taken that will ensure that these children will have a future,” Wang said. “I think it takes the conversation to a different level and gives a different angle on it that we haven’t seen before. That’s why I’m excited to bring the film to our community.”

In addition, the plaintiffs are also bringing smaller suits to the state level, according to Wang.

“There is a group of young people in Utah who are also filing a suit against Governor Spencer Cox,” she said.

That suit, filed by seven local youths, is known as Natalie R. v. State of Utah, according to court documents.

One of the more powerful aspects of “Youth v. Gov” is watching people from all backgrounds take action for one purpose, Wang said.

Courtesy of Park City Film

“You see the breadth, not only the age range, but the diversity, the different communities and backgrounds that these young people represent,” she said. “There are indigenous youths, and students who live in Louisiana and in Florida and on farms. You just don’t see the ramifications of their experiences, but you also see how they can abstract what they are going through into a meta level that shows it’s all of us who are affected.”

The film has been five years in the making, which shows how dedicated the plaintiffs are to their cause, Wang said.

“It’s not about immediate gratification,” she said. “They are in this for the long haul, and they are willing to continue fighting the good fight for their future.”

The film will be followed by a panel discussion that will include Riverton resident and Our Children’s Trust youth speaker Dallin Riima and Our Children’s Trust Senior Staff Attorney Andrew Welle, Wang said.

“Dallin is a plaintiff in the case being brought against Gov. Cox and Andrew is one of the attorneys working on the Utah case,” she said. “We are very excited to hear from them.”

“Youth v. Gov” premiered at the Doc NYC film festival in November 2020 and was the runner-up for the audience award, Wang said.

“Like most things during COVID, there wasn’t much we could do with it, but now with things reopening, we have the opportunity to bring people together in person to see the film,” she said.

The April 21 screening is free, and registration is recommended but not required, Wang said.

“We have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, so we’re not requiring masks or proof of vaccination,” she said. “So the registration is mostly to ensure people get a seat.”

Wang hopes seeing the film in person will open more people’s eyes to what is happening regarding climate change.

“For a film like this, I think it’s more powerful and empowering for people to experience it in person,” she said. “It’s exciting to have those community conversations and deepen the dialogue. And we do hope that people will be inspired to take action themselves and be catalysts to start having these conversations.”