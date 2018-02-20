Comedian Monica Piper comes to Temple Har Shalom

Monica Piper was a Campfire Girl… in the Bronx.

"You sense your life isn't normal when you're sitting on the D train with a bag of marshmallows and a twig."

The comedian, who is the star of "Not That Jewish" at the New World Stages in New York, will perform ata 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Temple Har Shalom, 3700 N. Brookside Court.

Tickets are $135 each. The price includes cocktails, pre-show supper, dessert, the comedy show and a presentation of the Habonim Builders Award to Susan and Roger Arsht and Beano Solomon.

The Habonim Builders Award honors Temple Har Shalom members in recognition of their sustained and invaluable input, dedication and support as distiguished leaders of the temple's congregation.

Piper began her career as a high school English teacher. While finding it rewarding, she had to move on. "I couldn't handle the money and prestige," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Always able to recognize the funny, Piper was driven to make people laugh. She became a stand-up comic and soon landed her own Ace award-winning Showtime Special, "No, Monica, Just You."

The American Comedy Awards deemed her one of the top five female comics in America.

Piper was recruited by Roseanne Barr to write on "Roseanne," and went on to write for "Mad About You," "Veronica's Closet" and became the head writer of Nickelodeon's animated hit, "Rugrats," for which she won an Emmy Award.

For tickets contact Deb Sheldon at 435- 649-2276.