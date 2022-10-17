Community invited to a planning meeting to discuss Clubfree, a new, sober social club￼

The Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance Recovery and Reintegration Committee will host a planning meeting on Oct. 20 at Red Banjo Pizza Parlor to discuss the idea of Clubfree, a new sober, social club.

Courtesy of the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance

Ed and Lynne Rutan, co-chairs of the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance Recovery and Reintegration Committee, are working with the Park City Community Foundation to pave the way for Clubfree, a new type of social club.

“The club’s concept is simple,” Lynne said. “It’s for adults who want to gather and experience all the activities and adventures our amazing town and county has to offer, but do it without the presence of alcohol, tobacco and other substances.”

The committee has been working on the idea since early summer and has drawn suggestions during a series of small focus-group meetings, she said.

To further the discussion, the committee will host its first planning meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Red Banjo Pizza Parlour .

“Red Banjo is closing to facilitate the meeting, and there will be free pizza,” Lynne said. “We would like to give a shout out to Tyler Toly and his sister Tana Toly, who co-own the restaurant, because they have been extremely supportive of this whole program.”

While RSVPs aren’t required, the Rutans said people could email them at rutans@comcast.net for questions.

The meeting, moderated by Lynn Ware Peak, Park City Municipal Corporation’s community engagement liaison, is free and open to the community, and it will be a place to discuss, Lynne said.

“We want the club to be based on what the participants want to do, so we want people’s input,” she said.

Activities could include concerts one week, attending performances at the Egyptian Theatre another week, yoga classes, social hours, mocktail classes, snowshoeing and skiing, biking, hiking, or just hanging out with each other, Lynne said.

The club’s overall concept is not about bringing back Prohibition, according to Lynne.

“Ed and I are social drinkers, ourselves, but we just want this to be a space that is safe, sober and fun, with an emphasis on fun,” she said. “We also want it to be non judgmental. We won’t judge why people aren’t drinking, because they have a variety of reasons. They may be on a cleanse. They may be ‘sober curious,’ or they may be in recovery.”

One of the things Lynne hopes to address during the meeting is the cost of memberships.

“We want to make this club as inclusive as possible, and that means making options available for people regardless of their ability to pay,” she said.

That was one of the concerns that came out of one of the focus groups, according to Ed.

“It was important to them that people not be excluded because they couldn’t afford to participate,” he said.

The idea for Clubfree came out of the Summit County Mental Wellness Strategic Plan, according to Ed.

“The plan was adopted and ratified by the Summit County County Council and the Park City City Council in 2017, and we’re working on the club through the Recovery and Reintegration Committee that the alliance has set up,” he said.

The committee includes Julya Sembrat, executive director of Connect Summit County , a mental wellness resource nonprofit; Brooks Addicott , a certified professional recovery coach; Katherine Aguilera, associate director of Peace House , an anti-domestic violence nonprofit; Amber Mackay, executive director of Summit County Clubhouse , a mental health advocacy nonprofit, and Tyler Toly from Red Banjo Pizza Parlour.

“There is kind of a movement of this sober and fun idea across the country, and there are non-alcoholic bars we hear of,” Lynne said about Clubfree’s concept. “And while there are programs for social activities, social events, we haven’t seen anything like Clubfree.”

That’s why Ed believes the Oct. 20 meeting is important.

“We are looking for more input from the community about what they want this to look like,” he said.

Lynne, who, along with Ed, two cofounders of Connect Summit County, sees Clubfree as a mental-wellness program for adults.

“We come from a mental-health advocacy background, so we are concerned about people who have mental-health issues isolating themselves,” she said. “We see this as a way to bring them out of their isolation and get them out into the community. Because part of mental wellness is getting out and having a good time.”