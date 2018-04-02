Community invited to ‘Listen to Your Art’ at the Kimball Art Center

“Listen to Your Art” will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adult and $20 for children. Tickets and information can be found by visiting http://www.kimballartcenter.org .

The Kimball Art Center presents galleries, art classes, demonstrations and outreach programs that are aimed at inspiring and enticing art lovers in the community, and the staff will offer another interactive artistic experience to the public with "Listen to Your Art," on Thursday, April 5.

The event will take place in various departments of the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., from 6:30-8:30 p.m., said Education Director Heather Stamenov.

"The idea is to showcase a sampling of some of our art class offerings in a social environment," she said. "People can come in, hang out, grab a drink at the cash bar, check out the exhibits ('Alas, Alack,' by printmaker Nicole Pietrantoni, and 'Wildness,' drawings and prints by Fred Montague), and choose two short class experiences from four offerings."

The classes that night will be:

• Glass fusion taught by Cameron Chaffee, the Kimball's ceramics studio technician.

"Participants will learn to use glass-shaping and cutting tools to make an ornament or pendant," Stamenov said. "They will also learn about glass properties and basic design concepts."

• Printmaking taught by Gabrielle Wolfe, who is new to the Kimball.

"Participants will be introduced to monotype printmaking — which are loose and inky — while exploring brushwork, image transfer, ghost images, stencils and how to run a printmaking press," Stamenov said. "We'll showcase our two new print presses."

• Figure drawing instructed by Salt Lake City-based artist Nathanael Read.

"This is a portrait-focused class where people will draw a clothed model," Stamenov said. "They will learn portrait drawing techniques and use either charcoal or colored pencils."

• Ceramics facilitated by Kimball Art Center Ceramics Studio Manager Shasta Krueger.

"People will have a chance to get their hands muddy and end up making a cup or vase from a slab of clay," Stamenov said.

Each experience will be 20 to 25 minutes long.

"There will be a short introduction by our teachers, and then participants will be able to do their own works," Stamenov said.

The Kimball will need to fire all of the glass fusion and ceramics projects in a kiln.

"Anyone who participates in those classes will have to return in 12 or 14 days to pick up their creations, depending on when we're able to fire the clay or glass," Stamenov said. "We'll take down their information before the class and then contact them when the firing is done."

While adults sample the art-making processes during "Listen to Your Art," the Kimball Art Center staff will host a kids' class facilitated by education coordinator Katie Coleman.

"One of our summer camps is music-focused, so we pulled some of the ideas from that for this event," Stamenov said. "Kids will make unique and working musical instruments with art supplies and recycled finds. They'll create click clacks, hand drums, shakers and things like that."

The classes will be accompanied by appetizers and a cash bar.

"We are always excited about the classes we have to offer, so we want to have an opportunity to showcase some of these in a format that is accessible for people," Stamenov said. "Who knows? Maybe they'll enjoy something and take a class or turn it into a hobby."