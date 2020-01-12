Concert taps ‘Beethoven by Special Arrangement’

The Park City Beethoven Festival will celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday with “Beethoven by Special Arrangement” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

The concert will feature Beethoven’s Trio Op. 1 No. 1, his Variations Mozart’s Theme from “Don Giovanni” and the Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major.

The pieces will be performed by guest pianist Dr. Hsiang Tu, guest cellist Julie Bevan and Park City Beethoven Festival resident musicians — clarinetist Russell Harlow and violist Leslie Harlow.

Praised by The New York Times for his “eloquent sensitivity” and The Boston Intelligencer for his “impeccable technique, Tu has graced the audience with his creative programming and wide range of repertoire.

He is currently working on the complete cycle of piano solo works by Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel and thematic recitals featuring animal-themed music and opus-one compositions.

Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Tu debuted in New York at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center as the winner of The Juilliard School Concerto Competition, and he has performed in venues all over the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, National Museum Cardiff and National Recital Hall in Taipei.

A prize winner at the New Orleans International Piano Competition, the Iowa International Piano Competition and the American Paderewski Piano Competition, Tu has appeared with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, and the World Civic Orchestra, among others. He has given master classes at Cardiff University, University of Southern California, Penn State University, Loyola University New Orleans, Utah Valley University and Colorado Mesa University.

Before being appointed as an Assistant Professor of Piano at Virginia Tech, Tu taught at the University of New Hampshire, Utah Valley University, and Snow College.

He also studied with Hung-Kuan Chen, Jerome Lowenthal, and HaeSun Paik and holds a bachelor of music degree in piano performance from the University of Calgary and an masters degree in music and doctorate of musical arts degree in piano performance from The Juilliard School.

For information about Hsiang Tu, visit hsiangjohntu.com.

Cellist Julie Bevan has performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra under Sir Neville Marriner and was principal cellist of the Chicago String Ensemble for fifteen seasons, appearing frequently as soloist.

She was a member of such prestigious chamber orchestras as the Storioni Ensemble and the Ars Viva Orchestra, both in Chicago, and was principal cellist of the Sinfonia da Camera in residence at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Bevan has served on the faculties of North Park University, Northeastern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University and Northern Michigan University, and has taught cellists ages three to seventy during the past 25 years.

Bevan has performed extensively with orchestras such as the Omaha Symphony, the Nebraska Sinfonia, the Pasadena Symphony, Symphony II in Chicago, and she was principal cellist of the Lake Forest Symphony in Illinois.

She has appeared as soloist with orchestras and in recital throughout the West and Midwest. She can be heard in Bloch “Prayer” for cello and string orchestra on “Israeli Melodies”, a recording on the Centaur label.

Bevan has also recorded with the Sonolumina Ensemble for the ISOMIKE Label and will be included on two new releases by Sonolumina on the ISOMIKE Label this year.

As a young artist of great promise in Utah, Bevan received her musical training at Brigham Young University, and was accepted at the famed USC School of Music, where she received a master of music degree as a member of the master class of the world-renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky.

She was cellist of the Fontenelle String Quartet of the Omaha Symphony and the Testore Piano Trio, and was cellist of the Deseret String Quartet in residence at BYU from 1982-1988.