Conference helps caregivers find joy in their duties

Dr. Susan R. Madsen, the inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, gives a presentation during Mountainlands Association of Governments Aging and Family Services' Caregivers Conference last year. This year's conference will also be a virtual session on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Family members sometimes have a hard time keeping positive while experiencing the stress of caring for a sick or aging loved one, and sometimes the stress can take a toll on the caregivers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a survey from 2015-17 that 53% of caregivers reported a decline in their health, and experienced economic hardships due to medical expenses and lost wages. And in 1999, a Stanford University study revealed that 40% of caregivers died before their patients.

To help mitigate those health risks, Mountainland Association of Governments Aging and Family Services will host its 16th annual Caregivers Conference on Saturday Nov. 6.

The theme this year is “Finding Joy in the Journey: Caring for a Senior Loved One,” said Geri Lehnardt, coordinator for MAG’s caregiver support program.

“The conference will help caregivers discover ways to find moments of joy through the challenges of the caregiving experience,” she said. “While there are some who thrive in their roles as caregivers, all of them are always dealing with grief throughout the process, and they are dealing with their own emotions as well as the emotions of those they are caring for. So we want to help them find joy as they grieve.”

The conference, which will be virtual, will include livestreams of presentations that address topics such as “Caregiver Resiliency: 10 Techniques, Tools, and Tips” by Elayne Pearson, a life coach and certified autism specialist; “Creating Joy: Managing Everyday Moments” by author Kathy Nelson of the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services’ caregiver support program;

“When You Can’t Find Joy: The Unexpected Gifts of Caregiving” by JeanneLauree Olsen, a non-denominational chaplain and motivational speaker, and “Finding Humor When Things Aren’t Funny” with Mindy Hill, founder of Banyan Consulting Group, a health care consulting company and the current president of Covington Senior Living.

“We will also have a keynote address by Kristi Reeves, who is a health coach,” Lehnardt said. “Her presentation is called ‘Point Me the Way and I’ll Walk Home: Lessons from Grandma on Coping with the Emotions of Caregiving,’ that will emphasize and validate that caretaking, though worth it, is not always joyful. She will provide tools that help caregivers cope with those feelings.”

One new addition to the conference this year is a musical segment by singer-songwriter Hannah Jane that will stream during lunch, according to Lehnardt.

“Hannah is a mother of three and behavior tutor, and was recently featured on the inspirational album ‘Then Sings My Soul,’ with Mike Hardy and Brigham Welch,” Lehnardt said. “When participants take their lunch, they can leave the stream on and listen to the music or they can watch Hannah perform.”

This year’s conference will be the second in a row that will be virtual, Lehnardt said.

“We were hoping to do a hybrid with a live and streaming event this year, but with the uptick in COVID cases, we went ahead and went back to doing it fully virtual,” she said. “When we switched to virtual last year, we weren’t sure it would be well received by the population we are serving — caregivers of seniors, and many of them being seniors themselves.”

The virtual format proved successful, Lehnardt said.

“The year before COVID-19 hit we held our conference in person at doTerra in Pleasant Grove, and we had about 250 participants, but last year, we went online and had 430 registrants,” she said. “The virtual presentation allowed a lot of caregivers who would not otherwise be able to participate to join us.”

In addition to this year’s presentations, the Caregiver Conference will also feature a page of caregiver resources, Lehnardt said.

“We went ahead and offered space for sponsors and professionals in the community who offer assistance to caregivers and seniors, on our website,” she said. “We’ve also put together a little booklet that we can send out to those who want it.”