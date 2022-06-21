Contest invites adults to Savor the Cocktail

Handle’s “Rum” won last year’s Savor the Cocktail contest that was held by the Park City Area Restaurant Association. This year’s contest runs July 1-31, and member mixologists can enter their submissions until June 24.

Courtesy of the Park City Area Restaurant Association

The Park City Area Restaurant Association’s annual Savor the Cocktail Contest starts on Friday, July 1, and local mixologists who are association members have until Friday, June 24, to enter their submissions.

Contest applications for members are available by visiting parkcityrestaurants.com, and completed forms must be submitted to Executive Director Ginger Wicks by emailing gingerwicks@icloud.com .

“The cocktail has to follow Utah liquor laws as far as the quantities of what can legally be in a cocktail,” Wicks said referring to ingredients and liquors. “Mixologists can submit a cocktail and a mocktail or just one of either.”

During the contest, which runs July 1-31, the members of the public, ages 21 and older, can visit participating restaurants and bars, order the concoctions and vote on the ones they like by visiting parkcityrestaurants.com, according to Wicks.

“We give them a month long period so everyone can get out and safely sample all the various cocktails and mocktails,” she said.

Two awards will be announced once the contest wraps, Wicks said.

“We will give awards to the winning cocktail and the winning mocktail,” she said. “The awards will go to the mixologists, or mixologist, who created these wonderful drinks.”

The winners, or winner, will not only procure bragging rights. They will also win a $500 cash prize and enjoy additional Park City Area Restaurant Association marketing efforts, Wicks said.

Last year’s winner was Handle’s “Rum” cocktail created by Mixoloist Reagan Chung.

Some of Wicks’ favorite winning cocktails include Deer Valley’s Royal Street Cafe’s Blueberry Mojito, which took top honors in 2008, and the Silver Star Cafe’s LaBounty Bourbon Ice Bomb, the winner in 2016.

“The mojito was simply delicious, and the (Ice Bomb) cocktail’s presentation was amazing,” she said. “It was a big round ice cube filled with bourbon and the bartender cracked the ice at the table.”

Sometimes the cocktails feature similar ingredients, as if they were created with a running theme, Wicks said.

“One year a variety of cocktails featured bacon, and another year cucumbers seemed to be very popular,” she said.

The contest usually includes 15 of the more than 70 eateries and bars that are part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association, an umbrella organization that supports and promotes the local culinary scene, Wicks said.

“It’s exciting to be able to encourage folks to get out and sample the amazing creations our mixologists come up with, while enjoying our amazing establishments here in Park City,” she said.

The summer cocktail contest started in 2004, as a way to show — in contrast to the stereotype — that it is possible to get a drink in Utah, Wicks said.

The association revamped last year’s contest by extending it from one month to a three-month period to give people more time to sample the drinks, while keeping the spirit of the event, she said.

“This is a very Park City thing to do, and I think it’s fun to be able to continue with some of our tried and true traditions, such as the cocktail contest, to celebrate our mixologists,” Wicks said.